GBP USD rallies but US data BoE may throw the spanner in the works

So weak has the dollar been this week that even the GBP/USD has managed to regain its poise. Clearly, traders are no longer expecting the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 3, 2016 12:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

So weak has the dollar been this week that even the GBP/USD has managed to regain its poise. Clearly, traders are no longer expecting the US Federal Reserve to embark on an aggressive tightening cycle after the central bank had hinted in December at several more interest rate rises when it increased rates for the first time since 2006. Since December, concerns have increased over the US economic outlook while worries over China have also intensified. Added to this, the stock markets have plunged, further diminishing the wealth effect phenomenon that the Fed had hoped would boost growth. The renewed selling pressure in the oil market has further weakened the outlook for inflation. So, there is less urgency for the Fed to raise interest rates again, especially given the fact that the European Central Bank has turned even more dovish and after the Bank of Japan cut rates into the negative. But this view could change somewhat if this week’s key US macro pointers exceed expectations by a meaningful margin. Today’s ADP private sector payrolls report and the employment component of the ISM Services PMI should provide a good indication for the official jobs data on Friday.

Meanwhile the latest UK macro data has been mixed this week, with construction PMI moderating to a still-healthy 55.0 in January from 57.8 in December, while the manufacturing (52.9) and services (55.6) sector PMIs both increasing slightly. Consequently, the GBP/USD has managed to regain its poise. But the Bank of England could throw the spanner in the works again on ‘Super Thursday’. On this day, the BoE will make a decision on interest rates, release the MPC meeting minutes, deliver the quarterly Inflation Report and Governor Mark Carney will hold a press conference. No one is expecting the Bank to make any changes to monetary policy, but the latest inflation forecasts should shed some light into the path of UK interest rates nonetheless. With oil prices remaining stubbornly low and most major central banks dovish, the BoE will be in no rush to signal its intention to raise rates any time soon. Thus the pound could get pounded once again on Thursday.

As a result of mainly weaker US dollar and the slightly stronger UK data, the GBP/USD has managed to rise above the recent range highs of around 1.4450/60, potentially paving the way for a rally towards the old support and 2015 low of 1.4565. Should we get there, this level will be pivotal as far as what the Cable will do next; a decisive break above it could lead to a more profound recovery, while a rejection here and the currency pair could drop back to the 1.40-1.42 region once more, which is a long-term support area. If the GBP/USD does manage to rise further then keep an eye on the 50-day moving average at 1.4820 or the Fibonacci retracement levels as shown on the chart for potential resistance. Meanwhile if it falls back below the 1.4450/60 support level without even testing the 1.4565 resistance then this would bode ill for the bulls. The RSI meanwhile has broken its bearish trend, but is yet to climb back above the 60 level in order to signal a significant change in momentum. So the Cable is not out of woods just yet.

16.02.03 gbpusd

Related tags: BOE FOMC GBP/USD trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BOE articles

united_kingdom_05
GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 6, 2025 08:55 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
    By:
    David Song
    January 31, 2025 04:40 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
      By:
      David Song
      December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 16, 2024 01:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.