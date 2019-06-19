﻿

FX Handover Canadian CPI boots CAD ahead of FOMC

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 19, 2019 9:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst




Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:59 PM
    Forex trading
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 7, 2024 04:30 PM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 5, 2024 04:36 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – March 4, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 4, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.