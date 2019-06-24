FX Handover All Appears Calm Ahead Of G20 Meetings

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2019 1:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX Handover: All Appears Calm Ahead Of G20 Meetings


  • A data-light session in Asia saw volatility remain low, with the largest movers in FX being technically driven retracements against last week’s price action. AUD is currently the strongest major and CHF is the weakest, seeing AUD/CHF gain 0.35% from its multi-month lows.
  • The US is to announce ‘major sanctions’ on Iran on Monday, Trump tweeted.
  • A mixed picture for equities, with STI and ASX200 leading the declines with stocks in China and seeing marginal gains. Still, volatility remains capped ahead of the highly anticipated G20 meetings in Japan which begin on Thursday.
  • RBA’s Lowe: Risks to the global economy are tilted to the downside. If everyone is easing, effect on exchange rate is offset. Australian government can borrow at record low rates but should be for projects that make a return and more infrastructure projects would benefit the Australian economy.
  • China’s Vice Commerce Minister says China supports normal operations and reforms of WTO. And the Assistant Foreign Minister says China will not allow G20 to discuss Hing Kong issue, as HK matters are an internal affair for China.
  • 80% of economists polled by Reuters see the ECB either cutting rates or lowering their forward guidance further by the end of September.




Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength on Trump Tariff Threat
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
January 3, 2025 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
January 3, 2025 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

china_06
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 31, 2024 05:00 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 30, 2024 07:00 AM
        gold_05
        Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 30, 2024 01:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.