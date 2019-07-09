FX Brief Dollar Extends Post NFP Recovery

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2019 9:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • USD extended its gains as US investors come to the fray, while the pound and the Aussie were on among the weakest. The GBP/USD has been among the top fallers today, with the pound being on the brink as Brexit uncertainty takes its toll on UK economy, while improvement in jobs growth in the US has reduced the prospects of deeper rate cuts there.
  • European stocks and US index futures were coming off their worst levels after dropping at the European open. Equities have fallen a bit out of favour after the S&P broke to a new record last week but failed to push on as investors reversed their extremely dovish expectations over interest rates in the US following the publication of a solid jobs report. They are also keeping an eye on the upcoming earnings season.
  • Today is void of any major market-moving data, but there will be a few Federal Reserve speakers who could spark some volatility in the dollar later on.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, Bitcoin analysis: A rebound for risk does not equate to risk on
Today 03:46 AM
Long S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 setups as bulls absorb big selling volumes
Today 02:40 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
Yesterday 11:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Yesterday 03:04 PM
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
AUD/USD, Bitcoin analysis: A rebound for risk does not equate to risk on
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:46 AM
    japan_05
    Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:26 PM
      japan_09
      Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 03:04 PM
        japan_02
        USD/JPY surges as BOJ admits it can be bullied by markets in major capitulation
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 02:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.