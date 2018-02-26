FTSE starts the week higher Primark and Hammerson in focus

The FTSE has opened the new week in positive territory, putting last week’s losses behind it. The stronger start comes after a broadly upbeat overnight session in Asia and following a strong finish to the previous week Wall Street, where the Dow closed 344 points higher, the S&P gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq increased 1.7%.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 26, 2018 4:32 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE has opened the new week in positive territory, putting last week’s losses behind it. The stronger start comes after a broadly upbeat overnight session in Asia and following a strong finish to the previous week Wall Street, where the Dow closed 344 points higher, the S&P gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq increased 1.7%.  

On the FTSE, almost all the sectors were trading higher with personal goods and home construction putting in notable performances thanks to Primark’s owner Associated British Food’s encouraging forward outlook and a solid set of numbers from Hammerson. 

Investors focus on Primark’s encouraging outlook 

A string of new shops helped boost sales at Primark by 9% in the first half of the financial year, however the chain also saw a dip in revenues at its existing stores, hit by unusually warm weather in autumn. As a result, like for like sales, stripping out the effects of store openings was down roughly 1%. 

The fact that the share price is up over 1.5% in early trade suggests that investors are in forgiving mood on Monday and happy to accept Primark’s explanation of this being a temporary slowdown. Furthermore, investors are focusing on the strong outlook for the budget retailer, with profit growth expected to accelerate thanks to a weaker dollar and stronger buying performance.  

Hammerson occupancy levels at 17 year high, yet could be relegated out FTSE 100 

The focus remained on the under-pressure retail sector as investors also digested results from the retail property group, Hammerson. 

Hammerson initially impressed investors by achieving a record level of lettings this year, despite the difficulties within the retail sector, with occupancy levels at a 17-year high, pushing its net income up 6.9%, however, like for like net rental income grew 1.7%, behind its target of 2%. These are a solid set of results given the difficult trading environment that Hammerson is facing. 

Footfall in shopping centres if falling and pessimism over bricks and mortar retail is rising, making Hammerson’s job a particularly difficult one. The knee jerk reaction from investors sent he share price higher on the open, however concerns over the health of the industry in general and the miss on like for like net rental income meant the shares quickly dipped lower.

Concerning the takeover of Intu, investors are punishing Hammerson for the move. The share price of Hammerson has dropped from a high of 547p in January to 476p today, putting Hammerson in danger of being relegated out of the FTSE100 next week. 

On the other hand, shares at Intu are up a solid 8%, over the same period, although both share prices are trading lower than the value of the property they own. 

Look ahead 

With little in the ways of economic data for the US, we are expecting a relatively quiet session. Yields will remain in focus; however they have eased from last week’s 4-year highs, provide some respite to US equity indices and the dollar.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Euro Hesitates Near 2-Year Lows Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
Today 08:05 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
Today 04:56 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: The DJIA Loses Ground Ahead of the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
Yesterday 07:33 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support
Yesterday 07:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.