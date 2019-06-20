FTSE rallies on Feds signals

The Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and comments suggesting that rates cuts are not as imminent as the market has expected have helped the FTSE and European markets into a much stronger position Thursday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 20, 2019 6:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and comments suggesting that rates cuts are not as imminent as the market has expected have helped the FTSE and European markets into a much stronger position Thursday. The DAX gained close to 0.9% helped also by a rally in Asia while the FTSE made a more modest gain of 0.30% led by miners, industrials and airlines. 

Dollar in decline as Trump ponders Powell’s removal

The dollar had already started sliding after the Fed’s rate decision Wednesday but reports that President Trump is considering removing Fed chairman Jay Powell have put the greenback under yet more pressure. This has worked in favour of the pound which has been on the back foot for weeks, helping sterling rally back above $1.27.

The BoE session today is also playing a role in the pound’s recovery as the central bank is expected to hold rates steady but reinforce its message that it will raise them later this year. Although the UK economy has practically ground to a halt the argument for higher rates is supported by a very fast growth in wages. 

Brent crude is trading back above $63 ahead of OPEC’s meeting in Vienna at the beginning of July. Member countries are working towards extending the oil output cuts that are currently in place despite signs that the US market is well stocked.
Related tags: Brent GBP USD Bank of England FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.