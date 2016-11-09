FTSE decline stemmed by softer Trump

The first speech by President elect Trump has had a calming effect on the markets. The FTSE 100 fell at the London open, but not […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 9, 2016 8:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The first speech by President elect Trump has had a calming effect on the markets. The FTSE 100 fell at the London open, but not by as much as the futures market was predicting, it is currently down by just over 1.6%. Trump definitely sounded more Presidential than he has done at any stage during the election campaign. In fact, one could argue that this outsider has delivered an establishment-style victory speech, which is soothing stressed markets.

Not a second Brexit

This suggests that a win for President Trump is not yet America’s Brexit moment. US Treasuries have reversed earlier gains, and yields are rising. The Mexican peso has also backed away from record lows vs. the USD. The yen is giving back early gains; gold has backed away intra day highs and is falling back towards $1,300.

Could the markets be hoping that 1, Trump won’t be as bad a President as they thought he would be less than 24 hours ago? 2, That he may actually be more establishment and less maverick than he portrayed himself throughout the campaign? At this stage we can’t answer these questions, but they give the markets lots to ponder today.

The market also appears to be warming to US stocks, Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures are eroding some of their earlier losses, and if European stocks continue to recover, could we see stock markets end the day in positive territory?

However, it may be too early to think that President Trump won’t have a negative impact on the markets or the economy. Perhaps it is because Trump has won a convincing victory, this seems to be softening his explosive rhetoric. However, it is worth remembering that Trump started a “movement”, now he has to turn that into a political machine capable of ruling. We won’t know if he can be successful until he actually takes office in January.

For now, this is a strange day, politically and financially. We have suffered a massive political shock, but the markets are wondering if President Trump is less of a threat to America’s economy in office, compared to what he was during the campaign.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trump US Presidential election Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 19, 2025 09:43 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.