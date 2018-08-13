FTSE closes lower as Turkish crisis continues

The FTSE gapped lower on the open, hittig a nadir of 7613 before a stronger start on Wall Street helped the UK index claw back some lost ground. Fears of contagion from Turkey’s precarious financial position have been weighing on European markets which are more exposed to Turkey than the US.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 13, 2018 1:01 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE gapped lower on the open, hitting a nadir of 7613 before a stronger start on Wall Street helped the UK index claw back some lost ground. Fears of contagion from Turkey’s precarious financial position have been weighing on European markets which are more exposed to Turkey than the US. As the Turkish Lira extended losses by 6.5%, investors found little comfort in moves by the Turkish central bank to shore up the currency by “providing all the liquidity that banks need”.

The banking sector on the FTSE and across Europe has been hardest hit particularly BBVA, BNP Paribas and Unicredit banks which have the greatest exposure to Turkish debt and loans. The big fear here is that Turkish corporates could default on their heavy foreign currency debt, resulting in a domino effect which could ultimately hit the banks hard. Right now, the problem remains localised, but if the Lira gets worse and the problem unravels further then the banks are in the firing line.  

In addition to the banks, travel stocks with exposure to Turkey such as TUI, IAG and easyJet were also under pressure, as was Mondi, which has sizeable operations in Turkey.
After fears over Turkey dominated the European session, US stocks charged northwards as gains in tech stocks overshadowed the Turkish Lira crisis. Whilst the likes of Amazon and Apple moved higher, financials were on the back foot, like their European counterparts, over concerns of exposure to the Turkish Lira crisis. 

Pound Steady Ahead of Wednesday’s Jobs Data 
The pound has managed to remain flat versus the dollar, as the dollar bulls pause for breath. Whilst the pound hasn’t been able to capitalise on the dollar easing back from a one year high, it hasn’t dropped lower either.

 Pound traders will now start to look towards earnings data due tomorrow. Average earnings in the three months to June are expected to have stagnated at 2.7%, which is unlikely to do the pound any favours or provide a solid distraction from growing concerns that a hard, no deal Brexit is becoming increasingly likely. A surprise to the upside could help trigger a relief bounce in the pound, before investors look towards inflation data on Wednesday. However, any weakness in wage growth could kick the pound lower versus the dollar and the yen, particularly if flows into these currencies continue to strengthen on risk aversion.


Related tags: Sterling UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast dims amid fallout from EU elections
Today 01:30 PM
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Analysis: Positive Breakouts, Are They Sustainable?
Today 01:19 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed's 2-day FOMC meeting begins
Today 01:16 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:04 AM
Gold Wrap, Silver Lining: June 11, 2024
Today 04:15 AM
GBP/USD: Fading UK wages, unemployment data given bigger risk events ahead
Today 03:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.