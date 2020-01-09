FTSE China A50 eyeing for a potential break above a 4 year high

Further upside potential in China A50 after a bullish breakout and retest on the "Ascending Triangle" range former resistance.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 9, 2020 4:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on FTSE China A50



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 14170

Resistances: 16000 & 16420

Next supports: 13560 & 12600

Directional Bias (1 to 3 months)

Bullish bias in any dips above 14170 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential upleg up to test 14770 before targeting the next resistances at 16000 and 16420 next.

However, a break with a daily close below 14170 invalidates the recent bullish breakout for a slide back to retest the ascending trendline from 24 May 2019 acting as a support at 13560.

Key elements

  • The FTSE China A50 has managed to stage a rebound of 1.19% today after a recent retest 3 days ago on the former range resistance of the 7-month “Ascending Triangle” range configuration from 24 May 2019 low. This observation suggests a positive follow-through that indicates a potential fresh round of bullish participation after the earlier bullish breakout from the “Ascending Triangle” range on 30 Dec 2019.
  • Long and medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact as indicated by both the weekly and RSI oscillators that has continued to inch higher from their respective corresponding supports and have not reached extreme overbought conditions.
  • The significant medium-term resistances of 16000 and 16420 are defined by the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 04 Jan 2019 low to 19 Apr 2019 high projected from 24 May 2019 low and the exit breakout potential from the “Ascending Triangle” range.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Indices Trade War China

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.