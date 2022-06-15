FOMC recap: Fed hikes rates 75 bps, dot plots show much more to come!

The Fed statement said that it is “strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective” and that it ”expects the labor market to remain strong”.

June 15, 2022 9:05 PM
Federal reserve building close-up

What did the FOMC do?

The US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75bps to 1.75%, as expected. This is the largest increase in interest rates since 1994.   Markets had been pricing in a 50bps rate hike until Monday, when “leaked” reports suggested the FOMC would hike by 75bps.  During the press conference which followed, Fed Chair Powell indicated that at the May meeting ,the Committee had suggested that a 50bps would be appropriate in June, but it would also depend on incoming data.  As a result of the higher than expected May CPI and the higher than expected Michigan Inflation Expectations, both released on Friday, the Committee felt that a 75bps hike was more appropriate than 50bps at this meeting.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

Dot Plot

In addition, according to the Fed’s “dot plot” the Committee sees rates at 3.4% at the end of 2022.  This would imply another 165 bps of tightening this year.  The Committee also sees rates at 3.8% in 2023, before falling to 3.4% in 2024.  However, Powell noted that the pace of rate hikes will depend on the incoming data and although he doesn’t expect that 75bps increases will be common, he expects that the Committee will raise rates by 50bps or 75bps at the July meeting.

20220615 dot plots

Source: Federal Reserve

Inflation

Regarding inflation, the Fed statement said that it is “strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective” and that it ”expects the labor market to remain strong”.  Fed Chairman Powell noted in his press conference that it is essential that the Committee brings down inflation, however supply constraints have been longer than anticipated and Covid related lockdowns in China will likely make these issues even worse. By no surprise, the Committee sees inflation risks to the upside.  He also noted that fluctuations in commodity prices could take the possibility of a softish landing our of the Fed’s hands.

What is inflation?

Employment

Regarding employment, the Fed sees the Unemployment Rate rising to 3.7% at the end of 2022, 3.9% at the end of 2023, and 4.1% by the end of 2024.  Powell commented in his press conference that there are always risks of doing “too much” or “too little”, however doing “too little” to bring down inflation would be a worse outcome.  Therefore, as Powell stated on May 18th, a reduction in inflation may come at the expense of the current 3.6% Unemployment Rate. 

Growth

Regarding growth, forecasts were cut to 1.7% from 2.8% in 2022 and 1.7% from 2.2% in 2023.  Raising inflation forecasts comes at the expense of growth.  Powell mentioned during the press conference that there is no sign of a broader slowdown in the economy.  After a Q1 GDP reading of -1.5%, Powell will have to hope for a positive print in Q2 to avoid a technical recession.  The first reading for Q2 GDP will be at the end of July, after the FOMC’s next meeting.

US Dollar

The US Dollar Index had been moving aggressively higher over the last 4 days.  However, during today’s press conference, the DXY began to move lower in what may be perceived as a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” trade.  If price continues to move lower, first support is at the lows from June 14th at 104.62, then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of May 30th to the highs of June 15th, near 104.07.  Below there, price can fall to the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe near 103.54.  However, if the markets decide that given the hawkish nature of the FOMC the DXY should go higher, first resistance is at today’s high of 105.79, then the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of May 13th to the lows of May 30th, near 106.01.

20220615 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas FOMC Powell DXY

Latest market news

View more
Bitcoin 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 12:27 PM
Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview
December 31, 2023 10:25 PM
Indices 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 31, 2023 02:13 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
December 31, 2023 06:48 AM
Crude Oil 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 30, 2023 08:46 PM
Gold 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 30, 2023 01:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_08
USD/JPY 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
By:
David Scutt
December 29, 2023 07:57 PM
    GBP/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 29, 2023 01:05 PM
      Japanese Flag
      USD/JPY 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 28, 2023 08:12 PM
        GBP/USD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 28, 2023 11:05 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.