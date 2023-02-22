FOMC minutes instant insight: A touch of hawkishness leaves a 50bps rate hike on the table

There is nothing in these FOMC minutes that should keep the central bank from raising interest rates “higher for longer” if US economic data continues to come in stronger than expected.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 22, 2023 7:21 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Key takeaways

  • In their January meeting, Fed officials agreed to continue rate hikes until high inflation is controlled.
  • The Fed is still attuned to the risk they may have to do more to keep inflation falling, a hawkish tilt that may come into more precise view when policymakers issue new interest rate and economic projections at a meeting in four weeks.
  • Economic data since the last meeting show the economy growing strongly and adding jobs at an unexpectedly rapid pace, but inflation remains well above the Committee's longer-run goal of 2% and the labor market remains very tight.

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest policy meeting on Wednesday, which revealed that a solid majority of Federal Reserve officials agreed to raise the target range of the federal funds rate 25 basis points.

Many of those said that would let the Fed better "determine the extent" of future increases. However, "participants generally noted that upside risks to the inflation outlook remained a key factor shaping the policy outlook," and that interest rates would need to move higher and stay elevated "until inflation is clearly on a path to 2%."

Data since the last meeting have shown an economy continuing to grow and adding jobs at an unexpectedly rapid pace. It is making less steady progress back towards the Fed's 2% inflation target. While there were signs that the cumulative effect of the Committee's tightening of the stance of monetary policy had begun to moderate inflationary pressures, inflation remained well above the Committee's longer-run goal of 2% and the labor market remained very tight.

The policy statement issued on Feb. 1 said "ongoing increases" would still be needed, but shifted the focus from the pace of coming rate hikes to their "extent," a nod to the fact that policymakers feel they may be approaching a rate that is adequate to make continued progress in reducing inflation.

The Fed officials are still attuned to the risk they may have to do more in order to keep inflation falling, a hawkish tilt that may come into more precise view when policymakers issue new interest rate and economic projections at a meeting in four weeks.

Notably, “ a few” officials favored or could have supported a 50bps rate hike, leaving the door open for such a move in the future if the economy continues to grow rapidly. The market-implied odds of a such a move remain near 20% according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

The minutes showed the Fed navigating towards a possible endpoint to its current rate increases, at once slowing the pace in order to more cautiously approach a possible stopping point while also leaving open just how high rates will ultimately rise in the event inflation does not slow.

FOMC minutes: Market reaction

Markets saw a muted initial reaction to the minutes but as we go to press, we are seeing risk appetites fade slightly. Major indices are approaching their daily lows after yesterday’s big drops, while Treasury yields are ticking up a couple of bps across the curve and the US dollar index hits fresh weekly highs.

Moving forward, there is nothing in these FOMC minutes that should keep the central bank from raising interest rates “higher for longer” if US economic data continues to come in stronger than expected.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

Related tags: Fed fed minutes Dollar Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
Today 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
Today 04:03 PM
EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
Today 10:45 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
Today 05:39 AM
EUR/USD: Dangling precariously as supports give way
Today 05:31 AM
Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
Today 02:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Forex trading
U.S. Dollar Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD (Gold)
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 02:27 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
        Federal reserve building close-up
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 8, 2024 06:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.