FOMC meeting preview: 50bps a “done deal” but balance sheet update will be key

Of course, with a 50bps move already fully discounted, the Fed’s interest rate decision is unlikely to be a market mover by itself...see what traders will be focused on instead!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 2, 2022 6:07 PM
Federal reserve building close-up
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When is the FOMC monetary policy meeting?

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on May 3rd and 4th, with its statement scheduled for release at 2:00pm ET on Wednesday May 4 and the accompanying press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled to start 2:30pm ET.

What are traders expecting from the Fed?

Per the CME’s FedWatch tool, traders are overwhelmingly (99%+) pricing in a 50bps interest rate hike to the 0.75-1.00% range, which would mark the first 0.50% increase to rates since 2000.

cmefedwatch05022022

Source: CME FedWatch

FOMC meeting preview

As the above market pricing implies, traders are extremely confident they know what the Fed will do on the interest rate front this month. In a testament to the central bank’s “communication as a policy tool” framework, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was asked his view on the market’s expectations and noted that, “at our last meeting, many on the committee thought it would be appropriate for there to be one or more 50 basis point hikes…So I think markets are processing what we’re saying.” In other words, Jerome Powell and company are very comfortable with the market’s expectations, confirming the overwhelming likelihood of a 50bps rate hike on Wednesday.

Of course, with a 50bps move already fully discounted, the Fed’s interest rate decision is unlikely to be a market mover by itself. Instead, traders will focus on any tweaks to the central bank’s monetary policy statement and the tone of Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference to discern how aggressively the Fed will look to raise interest rates moving forward. On that front, Fed Funds futures traders are currently pricing in a near-90% chance of a 75bps rate hike to the 1.50-1.75% range in June, with rates currently expected to finish the year around 3.00% - recall that it started this year at essentially 0.00%! To the extent Powell discusses last week’s disappointing Q1 GDP report, he’s likely to downplay its significance, pointing to the underlying strength in consumer spending and investment.

Beyond the outlook for interest rates, the market will be keen for an update on the Fed’s balance sheet. According to the most recent FOMC minutes, the central bank is considering decreasing its $9T in bond holdings at a pace of roughly $95B/month, which would be nearly twice as fast as the last round of so-called Quantitative Tightening in 2017; this change is likely to be “phased in” over the next three months or so, with the initial $50B run off beginning this month. All else equal, the Fed’s self-imposed pullback from the bond market will drain liquidity from the financial system.

Underlying all these decisions is a strong labor market and a multi-decade high in inflation, with the March CPI report coming in at 8.5%, over four times the Fed’s 2% target rate. Unfortunately for Jerome Powell and Company, much of the price pressure stems from supply chain bottlenecks, oil price spikes, and other areas of the economy the Fed can’t directly influence by tweaking monetary policy. This has prompted some analysts to speculate that the Fed could make a policy error this year by aggressively raising interest rates just as economic growth starts to slow. While that is more of a medium-term consideration, it’s worth keeping in mind as we head into the second half of the year.

Potential market impact of the Fed meeting

Between a strong labor market, elevated inflation, and the lack of direct economic exposure to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the Fed has the most urgency of any major central bank to raise interest rates. The persistent strength in the US dollar is one of the biggest stories in financial markets as we go to press, and with the Fed unlikely to blink on tightening monetary policy yet, the greenback should remain well supported in the wake of the FOMC meeting. As we hinted above, the Fed is still widely perceived as “behind the curve” and that perception is unlikely to change in the next month or two.

Looking at the daily chart of the US dollar index (DXY) below, the greenback is testing the 103.00-103.80 resistance band that marks the nearly 20-year high in the world’s reserve currency. With prices clearly overbought on the 14-day RSI indicator, a short-term pullback is possible if the Fed is less hawkish than some traders are expecting, but bulls will be looking to buy on any dips toward the 100.00-101.00 range, with a break above 1.0380 (either on the back of the Fed meeting or later in the month) opening the door for a continuation toward 105.00 or higher later this summer.

cidxy05022022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Fed FOMC Interest rates Inflation Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Today 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Today 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

united_kingdom_03
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 11:02 AM
    japan_03
    USDJPY Forecast: Anticipations for a Fed Rate Cut vs a BOJ Rate Hike
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 17, 2024 09:15 AM
      GBP/USD Analysis: Rally Extends Toward Sterling’s 1-Year High at 1.30
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 15, 2024 04:21 PM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        July 15, 2024 11:21 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.