Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 at risk of mean reversion decline

Nasdaq 100 recent steep rally at risk of mean reversion decline.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 22, 2019 6:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100/ US Tech 100 Index (Fri 22 Mar)

Key technical elements

  • The recent rebound of 8.3% seen on the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) has reached a key inflection zone of 7517/60 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of its former primary ascending channel support from Jun 2016 low and a 1.00 Fibonacci expansion of the on-going up move from 26 Dec 2018 low to 18 Jan 2019 low projected from 29 Jan 2019 low.
  • The distance between the daily time frame upper and lower Bollinger Bands has started to expand to its widest distance since 08 Mar 2019 swing low of 6936 which indicates that high volatility expansion that tends to lead to a mean reversion decline in price action.
  • In addition, momentum indicators such as the daily RSI oscillator has started to inch down from its overbought region coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest that recent upside momentum of price action may start to ease.
  • The next significant near-term supports rest at 7370 (minor ascending trendline from 12 Mar 2019 low & 23.6% retracement of the recent up move from 08 Mar 2019 low to 21 Mar 2019 high) and 7285 (minor congestion area of 14/18 Mar 2019 & 38.2% retracement of the recent up move from 08 Mar 2019 low to 21 Mar 2019 high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 7517/60

Supports: 7370 & 7285

Next resistance: 7700 (all-time high)

Conclusion

If the 7517/60 key pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may stage a minor mean reversion decline in first step to target 7370 and 7285.

However, a clearance above 7560 sees the continuation of the steep rally to challenge the 7700 current all-time high printed on 01 Oct 2018.



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.