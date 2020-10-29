EURUSD under pressure after ECB comments

ECB kept its main benchmark rate unchanged at -0.50%. EURUSD Chart update.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2020 4:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs on Thursday. On the US economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims fell to 751K for the week ending October 24th (770K expected), from a revised 791K in the week before. Continuing Claims declined to 7,756K for the week ending October 17th (7,775K expected), from a revised 8,465K in the prior week. GDP surged to +33.1% on quarter for the third quarter advanced reading (+32.0% expected), from -31.4% in the second quarter third reading, marking an all-time high. Finally, Pending Home Sales slipped 2.2% on month in September (+2.9% expected), compared to +8.8% in August.

On Friday, Personal Income for September is expected to rise 0.4% on month, compared to -2.7% in August. Personal Spending for September is expected to increase 1.0% on month, in line with August. Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer for October is expected to decrease to 58.0 on month, from 62.4 in September. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for the October final reading is expected to remain at 81.2 on month, in line with the October preliminary reading.      

The Euro was bearish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, ECB kept its main benchmark rate unchanged at -0.50%. The institution said that "the Governing Council will recalibrate in December its instruments, as appropriate, to respond to the unfolding situation and to ensure that financing conditions remain favorable to support the economic recovery and counteract the negative impact of the pandemic on the projected inflation path."  The German Federal Statistical Office has posted October jobless rate at 6.2% (vs 6.3% expected). The Bank of England has released the number of mortgage approvals for September at 91,500 (vs 76,100 expected). Separately, German CPI was up 0.1% in October after a 0.2% slid a month earlier. It was expected flat. The European Commission has reported the Euro zone's October Economic Confidence Index at 90.9 (vs 89.6 expected) and Consumer Confidence at -15.5, vs -13.9 in September.

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and USD. 

Looking at the major pair movers, it's no surprise the EUR/USD is under pressure in Thursday's trading. The pair is down over 71 pips after comments from the ECB above. Even with today's decline, price action remains in a consolidation between 1.202 resistance and 1.1605 support. Breakouts are where large trends take shape. The bias remains to the upside due to the prior bullish trend however a breakdown is possible. It is best to sit on the sidelines and avoid the chop until a breakout is confirmed. A breakout to the upside would yield a target of 1.2265 resistance while a downside breakout would find support at the 1.144 area. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading.
Related tags: EUR Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM
AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
Today 12:14 AM
USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
Yesterday 11:29 PM
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:38 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
Yesterday 11:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EURUSD Outlook: FOMC Minutes and Flash PMI on the Horizon
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 20, 2024 03:36 PM
    EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    May 14, 2024 04:44 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 13, 2024 08:00 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 25, 2024 02:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.