EURUSD Lower Amid Increased Trade Tensions FOMC Minutes Eyed

Euro slips vs USD as trade deal hopes slip and FOMC minutes move into focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 20, 2019 6:17 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The pair ended the previous session flat at $1.1078 and is trending lower in early trade on Wednesday, as investors digest the latest in trade headlines whilst looking ahead to the release of the FOMC minutes later today and ECB minutes to be released tomorrow.

Risk sentiment has dipped boosting the safe haven dollar as doubts continue to grow over the ability of the US and China to agree a phase one trade deal. Moves by the US Senate, passing a bill supporting the pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong will only aggravate an already very fragile US – China relationship, as will Trump’s threats of further tariff if no deal is done.

FOMC Minutes
Dollar traders will now look ahead to the release of the FOMC minutes. Traders will be keen to see the deliberations from the meeting 30th October where the Fed cut interest rates for a third and final time in this cycle. The minutes come following two testimonies by Fed Chair Powell in Congress, which means that they could be considered slightly old hat and are unlikely to create any major moves in the market.

Slowdown Concerns Still Haunt Euro
Euro investors are still grappling with disappointing data after eurozone construction output missed forecasts and German producer prices also fell short of expectations. Whilst eurozone economic growth remained fairly resilient in the third quarter, concerns remain over whether the bloc can eek out another quarter of growth at the end of the year.
The release of the OECD economic outlook is expected to confirm lacklustre growth in the eurozone. The latest OECD economic projections report back in September pointed to a mere 1.1% growth in 2020 and 1% growth in 2021. The report could reinforce slowdown fears.

ECB Minutes
Looking ahead minutes from the ECB meeting will be eyed closely amid growing unease within the central bank over unlimited quantitative easing. Should the discussions show an increasing resistance to the ongoing easing programme, the euro could receive a boost. Then it will be up to Christine Lagarde to pull governments on-board for a boost in fiscal stimulus.

Levels to watch:
The pair has failed to hold onto to the uptrend which started early October. In failing, the pair has broken through 100 & 50 sma on 4 hr chart, a bearish sign although the 200 sma remains intact.
Immediate support can be seen at $1.1055, prior to $1.1045 and $1.1015. On the upside resistance is seen at $1.1090, $1.1110 before $1.1130.


Related tags: Euro EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 12, 2025 03:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.