European Open: WTI rebounds above $100, UK GDP up next

Energy markets were supported by the rise in geopolitical tensions between Russia and Europe, which helped WTI print a firm close above $100.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 12, 2022 6:07 AM
Energy
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -108.6 points (-1.54%) and currently trades at 6,956.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -357.17 points (-1.36%) and currently trades at 25,846.47
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -208.8 points (-1.05%) and currently trades at 19,615.77
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -25.78 points (-0.19%) and currently trades at 13,204.99

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -105 points (-1.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,242.66
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -74 points (-2.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,573.87
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -239 points (-1.73%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,589.64

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -13 points (-0.04%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -3.5 points (-0.03%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 0.25 points (0.01%)

 

20220512futuresCI

 

Sentiment remained fragile overnight with the S&P 500 e-mini futures trading near yesterday’s lows, Asian equity markets in the red and AUD/JPY touching a 7-week low. Yet volatility was lower for currency markets which traded in relatively small ranges. The ASX 200 opened at the high of the session, currently sits at the session low below 7,000 – a critical level for bulls to defend.

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220512moversFTSEci 20220512moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4090.08 (1.44%) 11 May 2022

  • 276 (78.86%) stocks advanced and 66 (18.86%) declined
  • 1 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 27 fell to new lows
  • 23.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 7.14% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 13.45% - HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)
  • + 9.15% - CLS Holdings PLC (CLSH.L)
  • + 8.69% - Watches of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -9.08% - Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
  • -4.20% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • -3.66% - LXI REIT PLC (LXIL.L)

 

 

WTI looks strong since breaking above $100

20220512wtiCI

Geopolitical tensions in between Russia and Europe helped energy prices rebound yesterday, and we think oil may be able to continue higher today. A bullish engulfing candle formed on the daily chart yesterday, and one also appeared on the four-hour chart which respected trend support and closed back above $100. We’ve since seen a clean break higher to the $106 area and prices are now retracing against that move. So we’re now seeking signs that the current retracement can complete at or above $103, which is near the 200-bar eMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

 

UK GDP and US PPI in focus

The US dollar index continues to trade around 104 waiting for its next catalyst. Not soft-as-hoped- inflation wasn’t enough to send it to new high, nor shake out nervous bulls. Perhaps a strong PPI report can change that later today.

But first we UK GDP. It is expected to rise to 9% y/y in Q1 from 6% in Q4, or down to 1% q/q form 1.3% previously. It’s a lagging indicator at the best of times, but the BOE’s recession warning could make this a non-event even if it does surprise to the upside, as inflation remains high along with expectations for more hikes from the BOE. GBP/USD fell to a fresh 2-year low overnight and trades just above 1.2200.

Earlier, the BOJ summary of opinions stated that they were not looking to change policy to control the weak exchange rate, and that a weak yen is good for the economy.

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220512calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices FTSE Trade Ideas WTI

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil forecast still bullish despite drop
Yesterday 05:30 PM
US CPI Preview: Another Low-3% Reading Likely, Traders Looking to Buy S&P 500 Dips?
Yesterday 04:52 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises ahead of Powell's testimony
Yesterday 01:18 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains mildly bullish as traders await Powell, CPI
Yesterday 12:58 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:53 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Clean Energy Spending Hits All Time Highs
Yesterday 08:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD forecast remains mildly bullish as traders await Powell, CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:58 PM
    USD_candlestick
    Yen, AUD/USD, Gold, Dow Jones Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:32 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD snaps 4-day streak, ASX 200 remains confined to its range
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 8, 2024 11:15 PM
        Australian flag
        Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Out, Tests 2024 High
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 8, 2024 01:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.