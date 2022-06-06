European Open: UK traders return to their desks (FTSE, GBP/USD)

The 4-day weekend has come to an end and the FTSE will reopen today. Yet take note of public holidays across Europe so liquidity should be lower than usual.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 6, 2022 5:41 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -19.8 points (-0.27%) and currently trades at 7,219.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 161.92 points (0.58%) and currently trades at 27,923.49
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 229.85 points (1.09%) and currently trades at 21,311.98
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 163.46 points (1.21%) and currently trades at 13,677.64

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 70.5 points (0.94%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,603.45
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 28 points (0.74%), the cash market is closed today.
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 102 points (0.71%), the cash market is closed today.

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 140 points (0.43%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 89.25 points (0.71%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 22.25 points (0.54%)

 

20220606moversCI

 

Oil prices gapped higher at today’s open after Saudi Arabia raised the price of their crude for July over the weekend. WTI reached a high of $121 before pulling back to $19.70. Gold continues to meander around $1850 as it strugglers to sustain a breakout in either direction. A weekly Doji formed and closed on its 50-week EMA, yet prices are holding above its 200-day MA. Friday’s selloff erased most of Thursday’s gains, which means Thursday’s breakout is unlikely to be part of a bull flag breakout, so we’ll step aside until the picture becomes clearer.

 

 

The FTSE 100 is back below 7600:

20220606ftseCI

The FTSE has been closed since Wednesday the 1st of June, due to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In Wednesday’s pre-market report we highlighted the potential for the FTSE to roll over, and it did not disappoint as it had its most bearish session in 8-days. It now appears that we have seen an important swing high at 7648.26, which would be its second lower high this year, and it coincides with a sell-signal on the stochastic oscillator.

Futures markets have opened higher which means the cash market is expected to gap higher at the open. We are therefore seeking bearish opportunities within Wednesday’s range particularly below Tuesday’s low of 7591.84. If this is a significant high, take note that the FTSE has twice reverted towards (and traded below) its 200-day average. So we could be looking for another 2-3% move lower.

 

FTSE 100 trading guide

 

Potential head and shoulders top on GBP/USD

20220606gbpusdCI

There’s a couple of potential scenarios on GBP/USD which may be worth exploring, and they both depend on how prices react around the current support zone. A potential head and shoulder top has formed on the 4-hour chart, which project a target around 1.2250 – just below the monthly S1 pivot. A break beneath 1.2456 confirms the bearish reversal pattern, and brings 1.2400 and 1.2350 support zones into focus.

However, with news economic data on the light side we may find volatility is also reduced. In which case we could see prices drift higher from support towards the monthly pivot point. We would then look for evidence of a swing high and seek bearish setups, ahead of an anticipated break lower.

 

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220606calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas GBP/USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:09 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 23, 2025 10:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.