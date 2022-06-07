European Open: The RBA opt for a nifty 50, USD/JPY breaks 132

The RBA didn’t hold back and opted for a 50-bps hike at today’s meeting, which is a first since February 2000.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 7, 2022 6:48 AM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -108.6 points (-1.51%) and currently trades at 7,097.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 100.23 points (0.36%) and currently trades at 28,016.12
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -115.03 points (-0.53%) and currently trades at 21,538.87
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 118.64 points (0.86%) and currently trades at 13,851.80

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -38 points (-0.5%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,570.22
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -34 points (-0.89%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,804.42
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -119 points (-0.81%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,534.81

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -182 points (-0.55%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -101 points (-0.8%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -25 points (-0.61%)

 

20220607futuresCI

 

Yield differentials continue to favour the US dollar

The dollar spent most of the overnight session at the top of the board with USD/JPY breaking above 132 and rising against all its FX major peers. Traders took little notice of comments from BOJ officials, despite Kuroda reminding them that a weaker currency over a short period of time is negative for the economy. And why should they? When it is quite apparent that the BOJ favour defending YCC (yield curve control) over a weaker currency.

135 is the next major line in the sand for USD/JPY – the February 2002 high. But today’s question is whether it can close above 133, given its daily range has already accounted for around 75% of its 10-day ATR (average true range).

 

Read our guide on Forex interest rate trading

 

AUD rallies after 50-bps hike from the RBA

The RBA hiked rates by 50 bps to 0.85% - making it the first 50 bps hike since February 2000. That’s also 75-bps over the past two meeting, which makes it their most aggressive back-to-back meeting on record. I really think the RBA have restored some credibility today by coming out swinging – they may have taken a leaf from RBNZ’s book, but it needed to be done with inflation running so hot.

Yet despite this, the USD, GBP, CAD and NZD retain a positive yield differential over the Aussie. And they have stopped short of assuring they’ll continue to hike in 50-bps increments in their statement. Still, they acknowledge the ‘Board expects to take further steps” in regards to normalising policy. And as they themselves stated the neutral rate is estimated to be between 2-3%, it still leaves room for several more hikes on the table.

 

 

The gulf between the Fed and RBA's policy is set to narrow

A hawkish RBA is still relatively novel for AUD traders, whilst the Fed’s multiple hikes have been well telegraphed. This means we could expect the gulf between RBA and Fed policies narrow, which could be beneficial for AUD/USD over the next quarter or two. With the RBA estimating their neutral rate is around 2-3%, there’s still scope for further hikes and for bears to close out their Aussie shorts (traders have remained net short AUD futures since for 12-month).

China is reopening which could be a boost to commodity demand and therefore the Aussie. And with early signs of ‘peak inflation’ on the horizon in the US, it’s not impossible the Fed may need to back pedal – there have already been murmurs of the Fed taking a ‘pause’ around September.

 

20220607audjpyCI

Until we see the BOJ defend their currency then the yen is likely to continue being sold short. Ultimately, they have opted to defend yield curve control (YCC) over the yen, so as long as the yen depreciates in a stable manner, the BOJ will let it slide. And against the backdrop of a refreshingly hawkish RBA and forever-dovish BOJ, AUD/JPY could be headed for 100.

The strong trend on the AUD/JPY daily chart suggests a break above the high around 96.00 is on the cards. However, we can already see that traders have booked profits around this key level, and it is rare to see such historical levels break upon their first attempt. Therefore traders could seek to enter long should evidence of a higher low form around a support level in anticipation of its next leg higher towards the 98 resistance zone.

 

FTSE Market Internals:

The FTSE 100’s rally erased all of the prior session’s gains, which placed a spanner in the works for the assumption an important swing high had formed. However, the FTSE still remains beneath several key resistance levels and the stochastic sell signal on the daily chart has not (yet) been invalidated. So for now, it’s one to step aside from, but keep an eye on price action to see if it continues to grind out an important swing high.

 

20220607moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4240.32 (1.00%) 06 June 2022

  • 295 (84.29%) stocks advanced and 48 (13.71%) declined
  • 12 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 29.71% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 46.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 25.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 7.12% - John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
  • + 6.31% - Bridgepoint Group PLC (BPTB.L)
  • + 6.27% - Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -3.54% - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)
  • -2.66% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • -2.07% - Easyjet PLC (EZJ.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220607calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas RBA AUD AUD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:09 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 23, 2025 10:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.