Asian Open: The ASX 200 rolls over from its 200-day average

US Friday close:
- The Dow Jones fell -98.63 points (-1.69%) to close at 32,899.37
- The S&P 500 fell -23.53 points (-0.57%) to close at 4,123.34
- The Nasdaq 100 fell -157.018 points (-1.22%) to close at 12,693.54
Asian Indices:
- Australia’s ASX 200 index closed at 7,205.60 on Friday
- Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed at 27,003.56 on Friday
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed at 20,001.96 on Friday
- China'sA50 Index closed at 13,103.98 on Friday
European Friday close:
- UK's FTSE 100 index fell -115.33 points (-1.54%) to close at 7387.94
- Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index fell -67.46 points (-1.82%) to close at 3629.17
- Germany's DAX index fell -228.23 points (-1.64%) to close at 13674.29
- France's CAC 40 index fell -110.04 points (-1.73%) to close at 6258.36
Another strong NFP report sent the US dollar index briefly to a fresh 19-year high, although it pulled back and closed just beneath the 2017 high effectively flat for the session. The US 10-year yield rose to 3.14% fore the first time since December 2018, although the 2-year yield remained below Wednesday’s 3-year high. USD/JPY closed back above 130 although EUR/USD managed to hold above the April’s low.
US indices were lower again although bearish volatility was lower relative to Thursday’s post-FOMC selloff. The Nasdaq fell to a 14-month low although the S&P 500 managed to remain above the March 2021 low. It’s possible we may see a corrective bounce but just how large (or if at all) remains to be seen.
Natural gas fell around -8.6% on Friday on news that the EU is considering tweaking its plan to embargo Russian energy supplies, and allow Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to change their supplies.