European Open Social Democrats Narrowly Win German Election

After a very close contest, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly won the German election, putting them in power for the first time in 16 years. Well, kind of.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 27, 2021 2:14 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 39.4 points (0.54%) and currently trades at 7,382.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 14.19 points (0.05%) and currently trades at 30,263.71
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 67.59 points (0.28%) and currently trades at 24,259.75

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 44.5 points (0.63%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,095.98
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 22 points (0.53%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,180.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 85 points (0.55%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,616.75

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 33.2 points (0.1%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 48.75 points (0.32%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 15.75 points (0.35%)


Learn how to trade indices


Indices

Olaf Scholz is on track to be the new German Chancellor, marking the end of Angles Merkel’s 16-years in office. Although with the new ruling party on track for 25.7% of the vote (compared with 24.5% for the CDU/CUS) and no major block on track for form a majority government, it appears likely we’ll see a three-way alliance led by the SPD. Yet this could take months to negotiate, which means more uncertainty for investors whilst the details are put together.

Futures suggest we’re in for a stronger open with US and European markets all trading around 0.7% higher from Friday’s close. The release of Huawei’s executive from Canadian custody over the weekend signalled a thawing in tensions between Canada, US and China. China’s CSI300 rose 0.25%. and the ASX200 was up 0.5%.


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4075.61 (-0.38%) 24 September 2021

  • 69 (19.66%) stocks advanced and 272 (77.49%) declined
  • 7 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 5 fell to new lows
  • 69.8% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 47.86% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 17.66% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 4.84%   -  Cineworld Group PLC  (CINE.L) 
  • + 4.55%   -  National Express Group PLC  (NEX.L) 
  • + 4.38%   -  Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC  (RR.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -7.72%   -  Darktrace PLC  (DARK.L) 
  • -4.33%   -  Draper Esprit PLC  (GROW.L) 
  • -4.06%   -  Auction Technology Group PLC  (ATG.L) 


Forex:

Commodity currencies were the strongest overnight as they tracked Asian share markets higher. AUD is up around 0.45%, NZD rose 0.38% and CAD rose around 0.18% against the US dollar. CHF and USD are currently the weakest majors.

A bullish trend is developing on the hourly chart of AUD/JPY which is bouncing along the 10 and 20-bar eMA’s. Since printing a low at 78.84, two higher highs and lows have formed, and a break above 80 saw prices then respect that level as support where the monthly and weekly pivot points also reside. Given the positive mood seen across equity markets we think this may try to break above 81, and perhaps test the 81.15 high near the weekly R1 pivot point.

The euro is little changed despite Germany’s election, although the prospects of waiting for months of negotiations to form a likely 3-way coalition government has sapped the fun out of the event somewhat.

Durable goods orders is the main economic calendar event today at 13:30 BST. Business equipment spending was a strong in last month’s report, although new orders fell by -0.1%. Today’s print is forecast to rise 0.1% MoM (-0.1% prior) and for core durables to remain flat at 0% (0.7% previously).

The British pound traded lower against all major commodity currencies, helping GBP/NZD fall to a 9-week low after breaking beneath its 200-day eMA overnight. However, take note of trend support projected from the May low on the daily chart.


Learn how to trade forex


Oil flies high

Oil prices continued higher overnight which saw WTI trade above $75 for the first time in 2-months. Now within its fourth consecutive bullish day since its Doji above $70, prior resistance at 74.23 remains a key level for traders to focus on this session. Brent went one better to reach a near 3-year high and reach $79.00.


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities WTI Brent AUD JPY

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Today 04:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Today 01:51 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains murky ahead of key events
Today 01:00 PM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:42 AM
The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
Today 06:11 AM
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
Today 02:31 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      FTSE outlook: UK stocks underperform again but future may be brighter
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 10:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.