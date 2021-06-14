European Open Quiet Overnight Trade USDCAD Breaks Out of Basing Pattern

It was a quieter start to the week than usual with exchanges in China, Hong Kong and Australia closed for public holidays. The pending FOMC meeting is also suppressing volatility.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2021 2:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index was close due to a public holiday in New South Wales
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 167.04 points (0.58%) and currently trades at 29,115.63
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 103.25 points (0.36%) and currently trades at 28,842.13

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 21.5 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,155.56
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,139.70
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 32 points (0.2%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,725.27

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 13.4 points (0.04%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 27.75 points (0.2%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.11%)

Learn how to trade indices

 

Future point to a higher open for European indices

It was a strong close for European indices last week and futures market suggest that strength is to continue. FTSE 100 futures are currently up by 0.3%, which is not bad considering the UK is set to have its lockdown extended by four weeks. Let’s see how the cash market reacts after the open.

The FTSE 100 enjoyed its bet week in over a month, led higher by mining and financial stocks last week. Metal miners rose 1.8%, insurance stocks rallied 1.3% and precious metal miners were up by 0.7%. Still, we expected to see metal mining stocks come under pressure today as gold prices rolled over from 1900 on Friday and broke a key trendline support level overnight in Asian trade.

FTSE 100 S/R Levels

  • R3: 7164
  • R2: 7150
  • R1: 7138 – 7140.70
  • S1: 7129
  • S2: 7117 - 7123
  • S3: 7100
  • S4: 7081.22

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals

FTSE 350: 7134.06 (0.65%) 11 June 2021

  • 256 (72.93%) stocks advanced and 77 (21.94%) declined
  • 20 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 85.75% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 19.94% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 8.81%   -  Sanne Group PLC  (SNNS.L) 
  • + 5.44%   -  Trainline PLC  (TRNT.L) 
  • + 5.24%   -  Chrysalis Investments Ltd  (CHRY.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -3.46%   -  Workspace Group PLC  (WKP.L) 
  • -3.19%   -  Volution Group PLC  (FAN.L) 
  • -3.15%   -  Restaurant Group PLC  (RTN.L) 

 

Tight ranges for forex pairs, USD/CAD in focus

With the exception of NZD, major currencies remained in tight ranges of less than 0.1%. The New Zealand dollar is currently the strongest currency, rising 0.2% against the greenback.

AUD/JPY is currently the strongest cross, with prices remaining above trendline support mentioned in today’s Asian open report. As mentioned we need to see a risk-off catalyst to drive it lower, but its inability to hold above 85.0 has not gone unnoticed.

GBP/JPY is yet to resume its uptrend with a break above 155.32, but it has found support at its 20-day eMA so, as things stand, we continue to suspect the corrective low has been seen at 154.13.

 



USD/CAD has fallen over 18% since its March high, and retracements have been few and far between. But after holding above 1.2000 for several weeks, bullish volatility finally returned to break prices to out of its 4-week sideways range. In fact, prices appear to have formed a rounding bottom pattern which suggests a target sits just below 1.2300.

Prices gapped higher at the open and have retraced to its breakout level and a potential bullish flag is forming. Such levels aren’t always perfect so we can allow for some noise around it but, hopefully, prices will continue to coil in a tight range / flag pattern before its next leg higher. The initial target is the 1.2200 high, although the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio sits just above 1.2250 should prices continue higher, ahead of the eventual 1.2290 / 1.2300 target.

If prices instead close back beneath the breakout level today it warns of a bull-trap and the analysis will be reassessed.

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Metals feel the weight of a strong US dollar

Gold prices continued lower during overnight trade, falling a further 0.62% and breaking the 1869.60 swing low after its -1.14% loss on Friday. It’s now broken its March trendline and our bias remains bearish beneath the trendline, although we’d like to see 880 hold as resistance if it is to move to 1850 sooner than later.

Price action on silver remains choppy and indecisive as ever. Friday’s break above $28 on Friday was short-lived, with its reversal failing to test the Feb 23rd high and closing the day with a bearish pinbar. This is now the third bearish pinbar that has formed around the Fed 23rd high since its May high. Silver is currently trading -0.37% lower and at a two-day low.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: FTSE 100 Forex Commodities CAD

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.