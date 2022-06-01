European Open: PMI’s and BOC meeting in focus

The collection of PMI data also includes the ISM manufacturing report for the US, alongside the BOC’s meeting.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 1, 2022 6:33 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 10.8 points (0.15%) and currently trades at 7,222.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 179.91 points (0.66%) and currently trades at 27,459.71
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -170.6 points (-0.8%) and currently trades at 21,244.60
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -24.91 points (-0.18%) and currently trades at 13,568.83

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 36.5 points (0.48%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,644.16
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 25 points (0.66%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,814.21
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 102 points (0.71%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,490.35

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 183 points (0.56%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 34 points (0.27%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 16 points (0.39%)

 

20220601futuresCI

Yields continued to move higher overnight as bond markets felt the heat of rising oil prices, inflation and inflation expectations. This has been supportive of the US dollar which traders higher against all of its major peers, and the Japanese yen is the weakest major.

Australia’s GDP may have slowed in Q2 but grew faster than expected despite concerns that floods across parts of the country would dent growth. We also saw the Caixin services PMI contract but at a much slower pace, as it tracked the NBS reads seen yesterday.

Futures markets are pointing to a higher open with DAX and STOXX set to open around 0.6 -0.7% higher.

 

Commodities remain under pressure

Rising yields and a stronger US dollar continued to weigh on gold, which saw the prices finally pull themselves away from the 1850 area it has been meandering around since last week. Around current levels it is on track for a bearish engulfing week and momentum currently favours a move down towards the 1820 – 1822 support zone.

 

Oil prices made a mild attempt to retrace with WTI moving back above 115, but the potential for a bearish flag on the hourly chart is apparent. Should prices continue to drift higher then we’re looking out for bearish setups below 116.64.

 

 

BOC to hikes 50-bps, despite slower growth and cracks in the housing market

As things stand, the Bank of Canada are expected to hike rates by another 50-bps today and take their overnight cash rate to 1.5%. They’re also expected to hike for a third time in July by another 50-bps, before slowing down their pace at future meetings. But that also depends on whether we’ve seen peak inflation, which remains a hot topic as the 8.1% record inflation rate in the eurozone reignited fears that peak inflation has not yet been seen.

 

Canada’s GDP was softer than expected yesterday, which further highlights the delicate balance central banks must walk between fighting inflation at the cost of diminishing growth. So whilst we can expect another 100-bps of hikes over the next two meetings from the BOC, traders will keep a close eye on any hints that their current trajectory of hikes may be altered. Especially as Canada’s housing market is already feeling the strain from the hikes already seen.

 

FTSE grinds it way to key resistance

20220601ftse100

The FTSE has had a great run these past eight days when it rallied form the 200-day eMA. We had anticipated some mean reversion around 7600 but the index clearly had other ideas. However, the run is approaching key resistance levels and a high-volume bearish pinbar formed yesterday to warn of an impending top. Furthermore, the stochastic oscillator crossed beneath its signal line in the overbought zone.

 

Form here we are either looking for a strong break of yesterday’s low, or seek to fade into weakness below the resistance zone around 7655/87.

 

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220601moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4237.22 (0.10%) 31 June 2022

  • 103 (29.43%) stocks advanced and 238 (68.00%) declined
  • 10 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 28.86% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 42.29% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 23.71% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • +9.43% - Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)
  • +3.96% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)
  • +3.05% - TI Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -15.04% - B&M European Value Retail SA (BMEB.L)
  • -8.64% - Trustpilot Group PLC (TRST.L)
  • -5.62% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

 

 

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220601calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas BOC Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:09 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 23, 2025 10:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.