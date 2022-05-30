European Open: Futures point higher, AUD/JPY probes key resistance

European index futures have opened higher, suggesting sentiment remains buoyant after Friday’s rally. And that could bode well for a potential breakout on AUD/JPY.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 30, 2022 5:44 AM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 86.3 points (1.2%) and currently trades at 7,269.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 557.76 points (2.08%) and currently trades at 27,339.44
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 387.18 points (1.87%) and currently trades at 21,084.54
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 90.72 points (0.68%) and currently trades at 13,352.08

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,589.96
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 18 points (0.47%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,826.86
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 70 points (0.48%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,532.19

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 51 points (0.15%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 120.5 points (0.95%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 18.5 points (0.45%)

 

20220530futureCI

European data takes the centre stage with US markets closed today due to the 3-day weekend. At 10:00 BST we have economic sentiment released for the Eurozone, and we note that the consumer inflation expectation index fell by -12.9 points in April. At 13:00 we have German CPI which could be taken as a proxy for Wednesday’s inflation report for Europe. Should we see inflation move lower it could lower expectations of the ECB raising rates at their next meeting. Conversely, a strong report could simply increase the odds of a 50-bps hike by the ECB.

 

Worst month this year (so far) for gold

Gold is on track for its worst month in nine. A large part of gold’s underperformance has been due to investors moving to cash whilst equity markets fell, whilst lockdowns in China also dented demand. Typically, June is a bearish month for gold but that seasonal pattern appears to have been shifted forward by one month.

The 3-day weekend in the US means liquidity is lower than usual, and that can result in lower trading ranges. But the US 10-year yield is also trapped within a tight range above key support at 2.72%, whilst the US dollar index is holding above its 50-day exponential average. So we expect gold to also remain in a tight range around 1850 until we see a directional move in yields and / or the US dollar.

 

How to start gold trading

 

 

AUD/JPY probes key resistance

20220530audjpyCI

If we really are seeing a risk-on rally across equity markets, AUD/JPY is another market to monitor for a potential break higher. The pair has seen a 3-wave retracement against its bullish rally to 95.81, so it’s possible the retracement is now complete. A bullish engulfing candle formed on Friday which closed above the 20 and 50-day eMA’s.

91.17 is a pivotal area as it marks trend resistance and cycle highs, therefore a break above it assumes bullish continuation. But if 97.17 caps as resistance and prices move below 90, we have to consider the potential that the market may break lower. For now, our bias is bullish above 90 and for a break above 91.17.

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220530moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4225.3 (0.27%) 27 May 2022

  • 245 (70.00%) stocks advanced and 97 (27.71%) declined
  • 10 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 29.71% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 39.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 23.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 6.57% - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)
  • + 5.77% - Ninety One PLC (N91.L)
  • + 5.02% - Allianz Technology Trust PLC (ATT.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -10.77% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)
  • -6.75% - Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)
  • -6.03% - Moonpig Group PLC (MOONM.L)

 

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220530calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas AUD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:09 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 23, 2025 10:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.