European Open FTSE 100 Coiling Up for a Breakout

A symmetrical triangle is forming on the FTSE 100, although a volume-based indicator is suggesting it may not break out in the conventional direction.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2021 1:49 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 18.8 points (0.27%) and currently trades at 7,111.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -111.52 points (-0.39%) and currently trades at 28,530.33
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -87.99 points (-0.3%) and currently trades at 29,078.02

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 4 points (0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,030.93
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 3 points (0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,034.67
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 3 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,453.72

Wednesday US Close:

  • DJI futures are currently down -31 points (-0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 34,281.46
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -29 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,166.99
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -6.25 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,696.49


Learn how to trade indices


Equities were mixed overnight in Asia, KOSPI 200 and TOPIX falling -0.8% and -0.4% respectively, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was -0.7% lower, the ASX 200 rose 0.2% despite Victoria heading back into lockdown, whilst the CSI300 was up by 0.4%.

Futures markets are pointing to slightly higher open in Europe, and European indices such as DAX and STOXX 50 are just below their record highs. Perhaps they’ll have another crack today but, as we are at levels which has seen the market sell-off twice already this month, we’re also prepared for a little disappointment.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 is continuing to coil into a symmetrical triangle formation. Usually, they are assumed to break out in the direction of the underlying trend which would be bullish in this case. Yet if you step back and look at the structure of the daily chart it seems to be a flip of a coin as to whether the trend peaked this month (and still part of a corrective move) or whether that correction was completed just three days later. To further hammer home that the FTSE is in a period of indecision, it printed a Doji yesterday which could well mark the apex of its tringle.


However, what is of interest to a bearish argument is that the OBV (on balance volume) has broken its support line which shows bearish volume is dominating. So perhaps it is tipping its hat towards a bearish breakout.

  • A clear break beneath 7000 assumes the bearish breakout is underway (and we’d want to see it coupled with a lower OBV).
  • A break above yesterday’s high could confirm a bullish breakout, but we’d want to see that on notably rising volume to fend of the bearish warning from the OBV indicator.


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 7026.93 (-0.04%) 26 May 2021

  • 248 (70.66%) stocks advanced and 89 (25.36%) declined
  • 26 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 3 fell to new lows
  • 84.33% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 22.22% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 33.8%   -  Vectura Group PLC  (VEC.L) 
  • + 8.50%   -  Marks and Spencer Group PLC  (MKS.L) 
  • + 7.88%   -  UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd  (UKCM.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -11.7%   -  C&C Group PLC  (GCC.L) 
  • -5.01%   -  Intertek Group PLC  (ITRK.L) 
  • -3.81%   -  Ocado Group PLC  (OCDO.L) 


Forex: Yuan rises to its highest level in nearly three years

Industrial profits in China were lower in April thanks to higher commodity prices limiting manufacturer’s profits. China are trying to curb the rise of commodities at the domestic level and part of that strategy appears to be letting the yuan appreciate, which has seen USD/CNH fall to its lowest level since June 2018. Now resting at 6.376 support, the trend points lower with the next major support level being 6.3000.

NZD was again the strongest major and remained supported from yesterday’s hawkish RBNZ meeting, although outside of the kiwi dollar volatility was tame to say the least. Emerging markets continued to push higher as the Fed continued to steer inflationary fears away, which saw MSCI’s emerging markets currency index hit a new record high overnight.

EUR/USD produced a bearish engulfing candle yesterday after failing to hold above its breakout level of 1.2243. Whilst this is not ideal for a bullish case on the daily chart over the near-term, the H4 candle is on track for a bullish engulfing / hammer. Perhaps strong consumer sentiment at 07:00 can help bump it up, but on a technical perspective it looks set for a bounce from current levels.


Learn how to trade forex


TIPS suggest gold may be ready to retrace

Yesterday’s bearish pinbar on gold appears more ominous now we note that the TIPS (treasury indexed protected securities) are rising. These can be used as a proxy for real interest rates and are negatively correlated with gold. Should TIP (treasury yields adjusted for inflation) continue to rise them it makes a correction on gold appear the more compelling.

Spot gold is trying to reclaim 1900 ahead of the European open, but another failure to break to a new high today could increasingly suggest that gold may be due a dip lower before its trend resumes.


Up Next (Times in BST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities CNY

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.