European Open: DAX eyes a breakout, USD limps into the weekend

After a couple of false starts, the DAX is showing a greater appetite for some sort of lift of (should sentiment allow).

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 27, 2022 5:52 AM
Germany flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 77.9 points (1.1%) and currently trades at 7,183.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 183.14 points (0.69%) and currently trades at 26,787.98
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 556.6 points (2.77%) and currently trades at 20,672.80
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 145.53 points (1.11%) and currently trades at 13,314.17

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -22.5 points (-0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,542.42
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 3 points (0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,743.31
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 20 points (0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,251.29

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -43 points (-0.13%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -15 points (-0.12%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -3.75 points (-0.09%)

 

20220527futuresCI

 

NZD and AUD were the strongest majors overnight, partly due to a weaker USD but also down to favourable economic data. Australian retail sales rose 0.9% which plays well ahead of next week’s GDP data, and whilst NZ consumer confidence was slightly lower inflation expectations were also down (down to 5.1% from 5.6%). AUD/USD and NZD/USD both rose to a 3-week high.

 

The US dollar index fell to a 5-week low overnight and is now trying to find support at its 50-day eMA. EUR/USD has teased us with a break of 1.0757 resistance and USD/CHF also broke lower. The FOMC minutes may have confirmed another 100-bps of hikes over the next two meetings, but murmurs of a ‘pause’ in September suggests the Fed are already having second thoughts about such an aggressive rate hike trajectory. The fact is that the dollar is limping its way to the weekend in hope of a break of its recent selloff. And with the ECB and SNB central banks being uncharacteristically hawkish (relative to the past decade, that is) we see the potential for euro and the Swiss franc to break higher against the US dollar.

 

 

DAX daily chart

20220527daxCI Just under a couple of weeks ago I outlined a bullish case for the DAX on the monthly and weekly charts. Whilst the daily chart was on the choppy side, I’ve continued to monitor its potential to turn higher and we suspect we’re now close to the breakout. The bearish trendline from the record high has been invalidated and three higher lows have formed since the 13,380 low. Furthermore, yesterday’s bullish candle closed above the 20 and 50-day eMA’s, and slightly above the prior swing high.

 

The bias is bullish above the 13,871 low, but should we see a decent breakout then this can be raised to yesterday’s low around 14,000. The initial target is 14,600 but, if this really is part of a larger trend reversal, we should be treated to a run for 15,000 sooner than later.

 

DAX 30 trading guide

 

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220527moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4211.67 (0.56%) 26 May 2022

  • 298 (85.14%) stocks advanced and 45 (12.86%) declined
  • 10 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 29.14% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 94.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 21.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 11.54% - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)
  • + 9.75% - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)
  • + 9.67% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -18.66% - IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)
  • -7.24% - Centrica PLC (CNA.L)
  • -6.61% - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

 

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

20220527calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas GER40 Dax

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Today 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Today 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Today 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Today 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:17 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:39 PM
      Forex trading
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 03:59 PM
        japan_06
        Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 04:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.