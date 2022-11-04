European Open: Best day for EUR/GBP in nearly 6-weeks post-BOE

If the BOE wanted a weaker pound after their meeting it was mission accomplished. And this helped EUR/GBP enjoy its best day in nearly 6-weeks.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 4, 2022 5:21 AM
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 34.5 points (0.5%) and currently trades at 6,892.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -578.84 points (-2.09%) and currently trades at 27,084.55
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 874.19 points (5.7%) and currently trades at 16,213.68
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 358.14 points (3.07%) and currently trades at 12,015.30

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 26 points (0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,214.63
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 13 points (0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,606.18
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 35 points (0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,165.19

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 31 points (0.1%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 45.75 points (0.43%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 7.25 points (0.19%)

 

20221104futureCI

 

Despite softer than forecast retail sales in Q2, the Australian dollar was the strongest major overnight following the RBA’s quarterly SOMP (Statement of Monetary Policy). Inflation forecasts were broadly upgraded for 2022 through to 2024 and growth was revised lower – which is coming to be a bit of a thing recently for central banks in general. But they also noted a potential pick-up in wage growth, even if it means ‘real wages’ (less inflation) remain very much pummelled.

 

Nonfarm payroll is the main economic event tonight at 12:30 GMT, where job growth is expected to drop to a 23-month low of 200k. It’s by no means a bad number, but the trend is clearly moving lower as the US economic situation loses momentum. Unemployment is forecast to rise to 3.6% from 3.5% - which by no means tragic. But if we are to be surprised by a 2 or 3 percentage point rise, then markets will take notice and reprice a slower pace of tightening (which is likely dollar bearish and equity market bullish).

 

Keep in mind that Canada also release their economic data at the same time, which puts USD/CAD into the crosswinds of volatility.

 

 

EUR/GBP daily chart:

20221104eurgbpCI

EUR/GBP enjoyed its best day in nearly 6-weeks yesterday following the BOE’s dovish hike. Prior to the rally the cross had held above the 200-day EMA with a small consolidation around its September low, before momentum broke clearly above trend resistance and the monthly pivot point. Yesterday’s low also used the 100-day EMA as a springboard. A retracement towards the monthly pivot point would be welcomed, which may entice fresh bullish bets. The next main resistance level for bulls to target is the monthly R1 pivot or the 21st October highs around 0.8800.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20221104moversFTSEci  

FTSE 350: 3966.05 (0.66%) 03 November 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 8 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 17.21% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 6.95% - J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)
  • + 6.39% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -8.89% - BT Group PLC (BT.L)
  • -8.81% - Trainline PLC (TRNT.L)
  • -7.86% - Dr Martens PLC (DOCS.L)

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT):

20221104calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/GBP Forex NFP

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 05:00 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
        By:
        David Song
        Today 04:12 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.