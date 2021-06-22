European Open Appetite for Risk Hangs in Balance Around the Fed

Wall Street’s recovery spilled over to Asian trade today, with most major benchmarks across the region in the green. But whether sentiment can remain buoyant through a week of Fed members speaking remains to be seen.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 22, 2021 2:06 AM
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 120.5 points (1.67%) and currently trades at 7,355.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 837 points (2.97%) and currently trades at 28,842.39
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -5.51 points (-0.02%) and currently trades at 28,483.49

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 16 points (0.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,078.29
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 15 points (0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,127.33
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 41 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,644.24

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 586.98 points (1.76%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 9.75 points (0.07%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 6.75 points (0.16%)


Learn how to trade indices


Global healthcare and energy stocks led the rebound according to Reuters indices, and equities from Japan took the lead with the TOPIX rising 3% at the time of writing.  It wasn’t celebrations everywhere though, as China’s bitcoin-themed shares were in the red as Beijing continued to tighten their grip on Bitcoin regulation.

Index futures for the US are marginally higher, with the Dow Jones E-minis currently up 0.2% and the S&P rising 0.17%. European shares are set to open higher with STOXX 600 futures up 0.5% and the FTE 100 is set to open around 7078.


FTSE 100 S/R Levels

  • R3: 7071 - 7081
  • R2: 7140
  • R1: 7100
  • S1: 7046
  • S2: 7018
  • S3: 7000


FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 4044.31 (0.64%) 21 June 2021

  • 225 (64.10%) stocks advanced and 114 (32.48%) declined
  • 7 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 11 fell to new lows
  • 83.48% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 12.54% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 34.6%   -  WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC  (MRW.L) 
  • + 9.14%   -  Capita PLC  (CPI.L) 
  • + 4.80%   -  Energean PLC  (ENOG.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -4.95%   -  Auction Technology Group PLC  (ATG.L) 
  • -4.59%   -  PureTech Health PLC  (PRTC.L) 
  • -3.75%   -  Moonpig Group PLC  (MOONM.L) 


Forex: Yen pairs in focus around risk-appetite  

The US dollar index (DXY) was a touch higher overnight by around 0.08%, so relatively miniscule moves compared with the previous two days of trade. Still, it is keeping above its 200-day average and Friday’s low for now, an area we expect to remain pivotal over the coming session/s.

With US bond yields forming an intraday V-bottom recovery yesterday, with bullish a bullish close with long lower wicks then we should consider the potential for risk assets (such as equities and commodities) to rebound. But this ultimately hinges around how hawkish Fed members are this week among their 16 scheduled speeches.

The British pound remained firm overnight with several pairs trading just off-of their week’s highs. GBP/CHF continues to tease traders with a break above the 1.2800 – 1.2817 resistance zone, but until it does then range-trading strategies are preferred.

With a rebound in risk sentiment the Japanese yen has come under selling pressure. Given the magnitude of moves between Wednesday and Friday, we think there is the potential for risk to recover (should Fed speakers allow….) which leaves several yen pairs vulnerable to movement.

AUD/JPY would be one of our favoured shorts if sentiment soured, as yesterday’s rebound has met resistance at its weekly pivot point (83.26) and the four-hour 20-bar eMA. NZD/JPY is a similar setup, so much the muchness. However, if risk appetite continues to improve then our preferred long would be GBP/JPY as it is the only major to form a bullish engulfing candle yesterday and close above its weekly pivot point.




We can see on the four-hour chart that a V-bottom formed and traded above the weekly pivot. Given a retracement has since confirmed that level as support and remains above the 20-bar eMA, our bias today remains bullish above the 153.22 pivot point. If prices can break above yesterday’s high then bulls could target 150.00/10 (near the 50-day eMA) or the resistance zone around 154.51.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities slowly on the rise

Copper prices are probing the 100-day eMA (from below) after printing a small but potentially important bullish engulfing candle. That it follows after a small Doji shows bearish momentum was already waning on Friday despite the strong dollar on that day. Today’s bias is bullish and a target could be the broken trendline from the October low on the daily chart.

Gold futures rose a further 0.4% to a two-day high after printing its own bullish engulfing candle yesterday. Its next major resistance level is 1800, whilst its 200-day eMA is 1811 and its 100-day sits at 1823.

Brent futures are probing the YTD high at 47.95 amid its third bullish session. Given the supporting fundamentals, established bullish trend and potential for a weaker US dollar then a breakout could be on the cards. Its next resistance level is the 2019 high at 75.58.


Up Next (Times in BST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities GBP EUR WTI Brent

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
Yesterday 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Yesterday 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 15, 2024 12:30 PM
    stocks_01
    FTSE analysis: UK index looks to buck EU market weakness as oil climbs
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 9, 2024 11:30 AM
      Research
      FTSE and Pound analysis: BoE not so dovish after Fed pivot
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 14, 2023 12:30 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100, DAX analysis: UK lags EU and US stock market recovery
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 16, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.