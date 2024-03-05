FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024

FTSE 100 attempts to join global rally, boosted by China's efforts to shore up its economy. China FTSE A50 analysis shows Chinese stocks are responding positively to needs China has set a 5% GDP target, which will needs policy support ‘from all fronts’

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:00 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • FTSE analysis: Technical levels and factors to watch
  • China FTSE A50 analysis: Chinese stocks breaking higher
  • China sets 5% GDP target, needs policy support ‘from all fronts’

 

After underperforming global indices for several months, China’s markets have been showing signs of life lately. If the gains are to be sustained, this could help provide support for the UK’s struggling FTSE 100, which, too, has been left behind the tech-fuelled global stock market rally this year.

 

China sets 5% GDP target

 

One of the key focal points this week revolved around the National People's Congress in China, which had the potential to not only influence Chinese markets, but also have an influence on global resource stocks and major miners, many of which are listed on the FTSE 100. Attention was on Beijing's stance regarding additional economic stimulus to spur growth. Furthermore, China's growth target would shed light on the extent of its commitment to pursuing economic recovery vigorously.

 

Well, as it turned out, China has set an ambitious annual growth target of approximately 5%, placing pressure on the country's top leaders to implement additional stimulus measures. This will attempt to bolster confidence in an economy hindered by a downturn in the property market and persistent deflationary pressures. China’s stocks rose overnight, and the FTSE 100 has bounced off its lows, suggesting that the market is pleased by China’s seriousness about economic growth.

 

As per Bloomberg, here’s a list of China’s economic targets:

 

China gdp target

 

One of the best ways to gauge Chinese investors’ risk appetite is to look at the chart of the local markets, which should give you clues about the direction of the likes of the FTSE 100 and base metals like copper, among other things.

 

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

China FTSE A50 analysis: Chinese stocks breaking higher

 

China FTSE A50 analysis

 

The A50 index has been creating higher lows ever since it bottomed at 10669 in January. Since then, it has reclaimed the lows of December 2023 and October 2022 at 10988 and 11161 respectively, pointing to a bullish false break reversal pattern. What’s more, it has broken above the bearish trend line that had been in place since July, and reclaimed the 21-day exponential moving average, which is now sloping positively. So, the short-term technical indications have all turned bullish.

 

The index is now testing another important area of resistance starting around 12075 to 12271, where the index had fallen from back in November. Here, the 200-day moving average also comes into play, making it a key technical area.

 

Therefore, a potential break above here would be significant. Given how global markets have rallied this year, and in light of China’s ambition plans to achieve a 5% growth, I reckon a bullish breakout is on the cards.

 

 

FTSE analysis: Technical levels and factors to watch

FTSE analysis

With China’s markets finally starting to rise, the resource-heavy FTSE 100 may finally join the global stock market rally, having left behind by its US and European peers in recent months. It has a lot of catching up to do. However, it will need to show a strong bullish signal that it is ready to take off. For several months now, it has failed to hold the breakout above the high of 2022 at 7687/8 area. Thus, another break above this area is needed first and foremost before we can be confident of a more sustainable breakout this time.

 

The underlying trend is bullish, though, given the higher lows the index has been printing for several months and the fact that it is trading above its 200-day moving average. Support in the 7550-7600 area needs to hold to keep the bulls happy in the short-term outlook.

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE FTSE 100 UK 100 UK 100 China A50 Indices Trade Ideas Technical Tuesday

Latest market news

View more
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 08:51 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
Today 04:36 AM
USD/JPY: Intensifying disinflationary pulse pressures BOJ rate hike ambitions
Today 02:12 AM
Silver surge sparks speculation over potential super squeeze
Yesterday 11:44 PM
US dollar holds support, gold reaches new ATH ahead of key ISM report
Yesterday 09:55 PM
Interest Rate Shock: What Happens If the Fed Hikes Instead of Cuts?
Yesterday 07:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

united_kingdom_04
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast :Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 09:10 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2024 01:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 19, 2024 09:55 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 17, 2024 08:46 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.