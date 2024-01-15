FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data

FTSE analysis: Why has UK 100 struggled? Top-tier Chinese, UK and US data could ignite much-needed momentum into the FTSE this week, as technical analysis suggests bulls may still be clinging on...

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:30 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • FTSE analysis: Why has UK 100 struggled?
  • Top-tier Chinese, UK and US data could ignite momentum
  • FTSE technical analysis suggests bulls still clinging on

Market Outlook Indices

 

After a slightly firmer start, the FTSE turned lower in a relatively quiet trade. A sell-off in luxury and bank stocks meant that the UK index would spend at least the first part of Monday’s session in the red. There’s not much in the way of US data in the afternoon, with banks there closed in observance of Martin Luther King. We will, however, have some important macro data from the UK, as well as China and the US, to look forward to later this week, which could impact the FTSE outlook, following its subdued start to the new year.

 

FTSE analysis: Why has UK 100 struggled?

 

The FTSE has been hit from multiple sources. Banks have provided one of the biggest drags on the index. Concerns over reduce demand for loans owing to very high interest rates and has held back shares of UK lenders. Meanwhile, there are concerns about demand in the luxury goods industry. Investors fear that margins for luxury goods companies could be squeezed by weaker demand, especially from China where the local stock market has been the weakest among the major economies last year. One of the worst-hit stocks has been Burberry, whose shares have fallen about 10% since it delivered a profit warning on Friday. Let’s see how other luxury companies have performed, with results from the likes of Richemont due out on Wednesday.

 

On a more macro level, the Bank of England has remained in the hawkish camp, owing to the relatively higher inflation in the UK than other major economies. This is an additional reason why the FTSE has struggled.

 

Looking ahead to the rest of the week

 

Thankfully, we will have some important UK wages, inflation and retail sales data for December coming up this week, which should provide more clarity on potential interest rate cuts from the Bank of England. We will also awaiting key industrial and GDP data from China on Wednesday, which could help alleviate the downward pressure on Chinese stocks, and in turn support some of the China-focused stocks listed in London. Meanwhile, this week’s US data highlights include retail sales and consumer confidence.

economic calendar

FTSE analysis: technical levels to watch

 

The FTSE’s side-ways price action in recent weeks means that the levels we have been watching from before, remain pretty much the same. The area around 7550 to 7580 is key support. Here, the 200-day average and a bullish trend line converge with previous horizontal support and resistance. For as long as this zone is defended by the bulls, the trend would remain bullish. Short-term resistance is seen around 7640-7650 area, where Friday’s recovery stalled. Here, the 21-day exponential average also comes into play. The bulls would therefore like to see a close above 7640/50 area in the next couple of days to start gaining back some control.

ftse analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE FTSE 100 UK 100 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:35 AM
Nikkei surge threatened by elevated USD/JPY reversal risk
Today 05:35 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Yield differentials are supporting the euro (for now)
Today 03:26 AM
Crude oil, gold: Impact of latest geopolitical headlines didn’t last long
Today 02:00 AM
US dollar bears remain undeterred: COT report
Today 01:45 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 12, 2024 07:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 11, 2024 09:55 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 2, 2024 04:45 PM
      inflation_08
      FTSE analysis: UK CPI gives stocks much-needed boost
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 20, 2023 12:37 PM
        Research
        FTSE analysis: UK stocks poised for breakout as BoE rate cut bets increase
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 13, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.