GBP/USD, USD/CHF Analysis: SNB and BOE to hike by 25 or 50bp today?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 22, 2023 5:31 AM
83 views
trading floor
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -116.9 points (-1.6%) and currently trades at 7,198.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -56.34 points (-0.17%) and currently trades at 33,518.80
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -388.73 points (-1.98%) and currently trades at 19,218.35
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -128.3 points (-1%) and currently trades at 12,646.03

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -48.5 points (-0.64%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,510.68
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -19 points (-0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,303.75
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -79 points (-0.49%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,944.13

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -16 points (-0.05%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -2.25 points (-0.05%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -19 points (-0.13%)

 

20230622indicesCI
  • Four central bank meetings are scheduled for today’s European session, starting with the SNB at 08:30 BST, Norway’s CB at 09:00, the BOE at 12:00 and Turkey’s CB at 12:00
  • Whilst the consensus for the BOE and SNB favour a 25bp hike, we wouldn’t discount the potential for a 50bp hike from either
  • The BOE are grappling with higher wages, inflation and a tight labour market, a hawkish 25bp hike seems likely at a minimum with the potential for fewer dissenters
  • The CBRT (Turkey’s central bank) might deliver an eye-watering 1,250bp hike if the consensus is correct
  • Volatility has been very low overnight, although 1-day implied volatilities for all FX majors are above their 20-day averages (Implied volatility for GBP/USD is more than twice its 20-day average)

 

20230622impliedvolsCI

 

BOE expected to hike by 25bp (but don’t discount 50)

To think that the BOE were seriously considering pausing their tightening cycle back in Q4 is almost surreal, given inflation and wages are seemingly in a race to the top. The tight labour market and higher wages are fuelling the very demand-spiral the BOE feared the most, with core CPI rising to a 31-year high of 7.1% just yesterday. A 25bp was a given, but with five 25bp hikes now fully priced in on the 1-year OIS (and ~37% of a 50bp today), GBP traders should take nothing for granted and be prepared for the latter scenario.

Even if the BOE hike by 25bp, it would be seen as very hawkish if we see fewer than two MPC members dissent like that have since December. A 9-0 in favour would send a strong hawkish message with 8-1 in favour a close second, whilst a 7-2 in favour with a 25bp hike might make some question if money markets have over-estimated the terminal rate.  

However, whilst higher rates traditionally means a stronger currency and weaker stock market, we have to question whether an aggressive hike could actually weigh on the pound as it shows full intent of the BOE breaking the economy to control inflation. We saw this very pattern on NZD pairs under the same circumstances during this tightening cycle, as hikes crushed business sentiment and their economic outlooks. And if the GBP falls on recessionary concerns, it will likely be accompanied by the FTSE too.

Conversely, perhaps a 25bp hike could be seen as a copout and support the FTSE. Either way, volatility can likely be expected for the event.

20230622mpcvotes

 

The SNB are also expected to hike by 25bp (but don’t discount a potential 50bp hike either)

The SNB (Swiss National Bank) has an enviably low base rate of 1.5%. Inflation has nearly returned to their 2% target a 2.2% year, yet SNB members are as hawkish as every when they speak publicly. The consensus is a 25bp hike, but with the RBA and BOC delivering hawkish hike following a pause, inflation roaring in the UK and the Fed promising more hikes this year, it’s not an impossible scenario to consider closing the gap with a 50bp hike today. Besides, is a 25bp is expected and delivered, volatility will be low (along with downside risks of betting on a 50bp hike). Remember, the SNB delivered a 50bp hike at the start of their tightening cycle when few were expecting it. And that could send the Swiss franc sharply higher, to the detriment of USD – our preferred currency to pair against the franc.

 

Turkey expected to have higher interest rates rates today

With President Erdogan re-elected and a new central bank puppet ‘chief at the helm’, Turkey are expected to follow more traditional methods of controlling interest rates by raising them as opposed to lowering them. Economists are in agreement that the CBRT (Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey) are set to raise interest rates today, but by how much remains to be seen. Rates currently sit at 8.5% with a median estimate for a 1,250bp hike to 21%, although some suspect it may be a slower route to higher rates given Erdogan’s reluctance to do so, for so long. Either way, USD/TRY may be watching purely for entertainment purposes if nothing else.

 

GBP/USD 1-hout chart:

20230622gbpusdCI

Yesterday’s strong inflation report saw GBP/USD spike to our initial resistance zone around 1.2800 before reversing sharply lower. Support was found just above the 1.2700 handle and prices recovered back above the weekly pivot point before volumes began to rise alongside prices to show buyers stepping back in. Prices are consolidating in a tight range below trend resistance, and today’s bias is for another move to (and beyond) the 1.2800 / daily R1 zone, with the potential to break to a new cycle high. Tae note that the upper 1-day implied volatility level is above the daily R2 pivot at 1.2878.

Should prices pull back from the consolidation, we’d look for evidence of a swing low around or above the weekly pivot point / daily S1 zone, or the daily pivot point before its next anticipated move higher.

 

USD/CHF daily chart:

20230622usdchfCI

USD/CHF has produced a prominent swing high around 0.9000 with a bearish engulfing day, which is also part of a double top. Whilst it trades near cycle lows, we favour a break beneath it given its established downtrend (and the SNBs potential for a hawkish hike). The bias remains bearish beneath the 0.9000 high, but would also consider fading into moves beneath Tuesday’s low (which could increase the potential reward to risk ratio). We’re now looking for prices to move towards the YTD lows around 0.8820.

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

20230622calendarBST

 

View the full economic calendar

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: European Open GBP USD USD CHF Trade Ideas Forex BOE SNB

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest European Open articles

Research
DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 13, 2023 05:01 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY and USD/CAD continue to slide ahead of US CPI and BOC meeting
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 12, 2023 05:03 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      EUR/USD, USD/CAD Analysis: European open – 10th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 05:34 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: The yen dominates the session ahead of US data
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 6, 2023 05:51 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.