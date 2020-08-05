Europe Points Higher Ahead of Busy Data Day Gold Shines

Gold is on fire. The precious metal’s scorching rally has continued with prices pushing through the key psychological level $2000 to a record high of $2030 per ounce, as bond yields hit new lows and the US Dollar experiences another steep sell off.

With Congress promising to work round the clock to reach a deal on a new rescue package by the end of the week and comments from the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco that the US economy will need more support than initially thought– the stimulus taps are firmly switched on with no signs of them being turned off anytime soon.

With the global economic recovery expected to be more drawn out than initially expected and the US Dollar losing value, investors are increasingly turning to non-yielding gold to store wealth. Given that high fiscal spending and extremely accommodative monetary policy are expected to be in place for years, there is a good chance that gold has higher to go.

Whilst the commodity Gold is an obvious way to tap into the gold rally, Gold miners have also been experiencing a boom of late.

