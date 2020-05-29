Euro Stoxx 50 Breaks Short Term Uptrend Line

On the equity markets, the announcement of the European Commission's support plan should continue to provide support, even if it remains to be confirmed, since it implies an agreement of the 27 member countries.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2020 4:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Euro Stoxx 50 Breaks Short Term Uptrend Line

On the equity markets, the announcement of the European Commission's support plan should continue to provide support, even if it remains to be confirmed, since it implies an agreement of the 27 member countries, expected by July. The new €750 billion emergency fund will be financed by borrowing at the federal level. This fund will lend to the states (250 billion) and also provide budgetary allocations (500 billion). The discussion will focus in particular on the taxes to be created to pay back from 2028 to 2058. The President of the Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, wants to "reboot our economy and ensure the rebound of Europe."

The stock market will also have its eyes on Hong Kong and China. Indeed, Donald Trump will hold a press conference today on his relations with Beijing.

The Euro Stoxx 50, a benchmark comprising many of Europe’s largest publicly traded companies, is slightly down this morning thanks to a bearish gap below a short term rising trend line. Prices are nearing the rising 20-simple moving average. The Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) on a 60 minute chart is posting a bearish divergence, calling for a down move. 

As long as 3105 is resistance, consolidation expected towards 3010 and 2945 (overlap). Alternatively, a push above 3105 would call for a further rise towards 3185 (100DMA).  

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Trump European economy trading EU

Latest market news

View more
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Today 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Yesterday 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Yesterday 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump articles

US_flag_G_Washington
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM
    US_flag_map_eye
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises with Trump & Fed Powell in focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 15, 2024 01:39 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 1, 2024 11:04 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY toys with fresh 38-year high ahead of PCE, Trump, Biden in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2024 10:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.