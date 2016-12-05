EUR USD s post Italian referendum rally could be a bull trap

Well, no one can say that they didn’t see that coming. After Brexit and US elections, stocks rallied hard after an initial wobble. The same, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 5, 2016 12:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Well, no one can say that they didn’t see that coming. After Brexit and US elections, stocks rallied hard after an initial wobble. The same, albeit to a lesser degree, has now happened in stocks with the case of the Italian referendum. In FX markets, the EUR/USD dropped to near the 1.05 handle overnight before bouncing back to climb above 1.07. It is just the way the markets function. But it is also worth pointing out the fact that the outcome of the Italian referendum was expected and was thus less of a shock than say Brexit or Donald Trump’s victory. What’s more, the markets have welcomed news out of Austria, where the Far Right anti-establishment and anti-EU candidate lost the election. Supporting sentiment further has been this morning’s mostly stronger-than-expected economic data from Europe with the UK’s services sector PMI suggesting growth continued to strengthen at its fastest pace since January and retail sales in the Eurozone increased by a cool 1.1% month-over-month in October.

Fundamentally, our long term bearish outlook on the EUR/USD has not changed. But in the near term, there is an increased risk for a larger counter-trend move before the bearish trend probably resumes. The EUR/USD will probably make its next big move on Thursday in reaction to the ECB’s policy meeting and press conference and then next Wednesday when the US Federal Reserve will mostly likely hike interest rates. Investors will want to know whether the ECB will extend its QE programme beyond the intended end date of March 2017, and how aggressive or otherwise the Fed will be in tightening US monetary policy. If these fundamental events still point to widening disparity between policy stances in the Eurozone and the US then the EUR/USD will most likely start its descend towards parity, after all.

Technical outlook: expect more chop in EUR/USD

In reaction to the outcome of the Italian referendum, the EUR/USD dropped overnight to test liquidity (sell stop orders) below the recent range around 1.0520. Here, it once again found support from the long-term between 1.0460 and 1.0525. After a gap and a sharp move lower, it was always likely to bounce back, in part due to profit-taking. But the size of the rally from the day’s low suggests that bullish speculators also stepped in to defend their ground here. As result, the EUR/USD has now climbed above the recent range high to test liquidity there (buy stop orders). The bulls will now want to see the EUR/USD hold above the 1.0660/85 area in order to see a potential rally towards the next key resistance area of 1.0850/80, which was formerly support. Ahead of this key area is another short-term resistance around 1.0725, which also needs to be watched very closely.

If the EUR/USD falls back below the broken 1.0660/85 resistance on a closing basis then this would be deemed a bearish outcome. It is also worth pointing out a couple of things here. First that the long-term charts still point lower. Second, the repeated bounces around the 1.05 handle (or more specifically 1.0460-1.0525) means lots of sell stops will be building up below here. In other words, this rally could be a trap for the bulls. Once/if the bearish trend resumes, the cluster of sell stop orders below the recent range will likely act like a magnet to pull price down before we see another large leg lower. For now though, the past of short-term path of least resistance appears to be to the upside. But traders will need to be wary of the long term picture, which is still bearish.

16-12-05-eurusd

Related tags: ECB EUR/USD Fed trading Technical Analysis Italy Referendum Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.