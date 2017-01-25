EUR USD about to turn lower

You may have noticed that I have been rather vocal about a potential comeback by the dollar in recent days. So far nothing significant has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 25, 2017 6:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

You may have noticed that I have been rather vocal about a potential comeback by the dollar in recent days. So far nothing significant has happened, but that could be about to change as the Dollar Index shows some signs of life around that important 100 level, as I reported yesterday. Correspondingly, the EUR/USD’s advance has been rejected on an intra-day basis around the 1.0770 level on several occasions now. So, is it time for King Dollar to return?

At the moment, the EUR/USD is basically stuck between a rock and hard place. So far the 1.0710/20 area has been defended after several attempts to break 1.0770 failed. The good news is that a breakout or breakdown is on the cards. The bad news is that at this stage, it is difficult to say which direction the breakout will be and that how far price will go once it does break out. But judging by the behaviour of price action in recent days, I am beginning to think that the EUR/USD will break to the downside. The big clue for me in this regard has been the false break and subsequent failures at or around the 1.0770 level (see the inset) and the corresponding price action on the Dollar Index around 100.

However, the bigger technical picture looks muddled. The refusal of the EUR/USD to hold below that long-term support in the 1.0460-1.0525 area suggests that the worst of the selling may be over for the euro. But even in the short-term outlook, none of the daily support levels have broken down yet. The key level as mentioned is around 1.0710/20, which was previously resistance. Until and unless this level breaks the bias for the EUR/USD remains neutral.

So there you have it: the key levels to watch on the EUR/USD are at 1.0770 on the upside and 1.0710/20 to the downside. If the support level gives way then it is reasonable to expect a sell-off towards that long-term pivotal area around 1.0460/1.0525 again with an interim support level coming in at 1.0630. Conversely, if the 1.0770 level breaks then there is little further resistance until 1.0850/70 area, which means it is reasonable in this scenario to expect a quick rally. But my base case is that the EUR/USD will break lower.

17.01.25 euro

Related tags: EUR/USD trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.