Equity Market Handover Profit Taking In Asian Stocks Triggered By Rising Geopolitical Risk

Stock market snapshot as of [21/6/2019 0500 GMT]
- Ahead of the European session open, profit taking activities can been seen across the board in Asian stock markets to retrace its prior 3-days of consecutive gains on the back of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after Iran shot down a U.S. drone for the violation of Iran’s airspace.
- The worst performer in Asia as at today’s mid-session is the Nikkei 225 where it has tumbled by -1.04% reinforced by a weak preliminary Japan manufacturing PMI data for Jun where it has showed a contraction (49.5 versus 50.00 consensus). In addition, the JPY has continued to gain strength where the USD/JPY has plummeted to print an Asian session low of 107.05; on track to post its worst weekly close since 02 Jan 2019. Click here for our latest analysis on the FX markets.
- After the S&P 500 hit a fresh all-time high close at 2954 (printed an intraday all-time high of 2958) in yesterday’s U.S. session, the S&P E-mini futures have also started to retrace some of its gains by 0.30% to print a current intraday low of 2950 as seen in today’s Asia session.
- European stock indices CFD futures are showing modest losses as well where the FTSE 100 and German DAX have declined by -0.23% and -0.46% respectively.
- PMI day for Europe today where German preliminary manufacturing & services PMI for Jun will be out at 0730 GMT follow by Eurozone’s PMI at 0800 GMT.
Macroeconomic Calendar
*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
Latest market news
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Yesterday 10:07 PM
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Indices articles
March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
March 6, 2024 07:50 PM