Equity Brief Most Asian stocks inch higher on trade deal optimism

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 23, 2019 1:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [23/07/2019 0440 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European opening session, Asian stock markets are trading in a mix fashion after a positive close seen in the overnight U.S. stock markets. The S&P 500 has managed to gain by 0.30% led by major technology stocks; Apple, Amazon and Microsoft which have rallied between 1.1% to 2.3%.
  • Positive U.S/China trade related news flow where the U.S. White House had hosted U.S. technology companies to discuss economic issues that include a possible resumption of sales to Huawei. Also, U.S. and China trade officials may conduct a face to face meeting in the coming two weeks.
  • As at today’s Asian mid-session, the best performers are Japan’s Nikkei 225 which has rallied by 1.12% followed by Korea’s Kospi 200 and Australia’s ASX 200 that are both up by around 0.40% to 0.60%.
  • The on-going positive performances seen in the Nikkei 225, Kospi 200 and ASX 200 are led by their respective semiconductors sectors and energy sector on the ASX 200 due to positive U.S/China trade related news flow.
  • In today’s Asian session, the S&P 500 E-mini futures has recorded a modest gain of 0.20% to print a current intraday high of 2995 with incoming intermediate resistance to watch at the 3000 level.
  • Key U.S. stocks; Amazon, Boeing, Facebook and Caterpillar will announce their respective earnings results on Wed, 24 Jul that can create a significant feedback loop back into the performances of the Asian stock markets.
  • European stock indices CFD futures are also showing positive performances at this juncture where the German DAX and FTSE 100 have rallied by 0.67% and 0.38% respectively. Watch the 12500 key medium-term resistance on the German DAX.
  • Key event to take note later will be the selection outcome of the next U.K Prime Minister at 1045 GMT where the consensus is set for Boris Johnson.

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.