ECB Calibration is the new tapering
Mario Draghi spent most of the press conference trying to convince the audience that tapering doesn’t actually exist, and even if it did it wasn’t on the ECB’s table. Draghi and co. at the ECB is reducing the size of its asset purchases to EUR 60bn a month from April, even if it is extending the length of time it makes purchases through to December next year. Nice try Draghi, the ECB has tapered – except tapering is now called calibration, and calibration isn’t nearly as nasty as tapering, so the euro fell, stocks rallied and German bond yields backed off their earlier highs.
The key message from Draghi is that the ECB will be in the market for a long time to come, all we know is that they will be there until at least December next year. This increase in the ECB’s balance sheet, especially in the face of a Fed rate hike next week, is mildly euro negative, however, today’s decision is probably not enough to send EUR/USD back to parity.
The ECB: A financial version of Alice in Wonderland
The ECB had to change its standards for bond purchases to ensure that its QE programme did not disrupt the debt markets. It will now include bond purchases below its own deposit rate, which is already -0.4%. Thus, the ECB will be paying to hold some bonds that will be included in its QE programme. The craziness doesn’t stop there, some of those bonds have a negative yield because of the ECB’s QE programme in the first place. This meeting has been like a financial version of Alice in Wonderland.
The ECB has had to buy negative yielding bonds because it has bought all the eligible higher yielding stuff, so it has no choice. Essentially this is the market-moving news as it may mean lower yields for longer, which could be bad news for banks, who see their profitability dip in a negative yield environment. Thus, the rally in European bank stocks in recent days, could be cut short at some stage on the back of this meeting.
Other takeaways from this meeting included:
The market impact:
Overall, 2017 will usher in a new era for ECB policy, one where it has admitted it wants a long-term presence in financial markets to depress yields. Unless we see a sharp upturn in growth and inflation, then the Eurozone is likely to remain in second place to the buzzy US economy. It remains saddled with debt, bad banks and political risks, which could make it a tricky environment for some time to come. This makes it hard to get too excited about the euro, and is another reason why the dollar should keep its crown as the King of FX and the world’s most important reserve currency for some time to come.