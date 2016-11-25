Dollar eases on profit taking ahead of an important week

Black Friday means financial markets will close earlier than usual today, but don’t despair as there is a lot to look forward to next week. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 25, 2016 12:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Black Friday means financial markets will close earlier than usual today, but don’t despair as there is a lot to look forward to next week. As well as the much-anticipated OPEC-meeting and top-tier Chinese economic data, we will also have important macro pointers from the worlds’ largest economy, which should provide the clearest indication yet if the Fed will indeed raise interest rates come December 14. Next week’s US data will include GDP, ISM services PMI and nonfarm payrolls, among others.  Ahead of these important events, it appears as though investors have been lightening up their long dollar positions, which makes more sense in this shortened trading week for US investor in particular. Consequently, the USD/JPY has eased while the EUR/USD and buck-denominated gold have bounced back.

But overall, the dollar remains well-supported and its weakness could very well turn out to be temporary. After all, which other major central bank is as hawkish as the Fed? Yes, a December rate rise may already be priced in, but what about further hikes in 2017? Obviously we will have to wait for the Fed’s so-called dot-plots to find out the expected path of future rate rises. But if economic data continues to remain positive coupled with Donald Trump’s promise of fiscal spending spree next year, inflation could rise faster than the market or the Fed currently projects. Thus, the Fed’s tightening cycle could be more aggressive than expected.  This could help keep the dollar underpinned, especially against currencies where the central bank is still dovish, like the Japanese yen.

In any event, the USD/JPY rally may have further momentum left in it, even if the RSI points to severely overbought conditions. At the moment, the USD/JPY is bang in the middle of nowhere in terms of key prior reference points. It has taken out all the near-term resistance levels, which could turn into support upon re-test. However one particular area that needs to be watched going forward is around the 116 area. As can be seen, this was previously a major support level and it comes in just above the long-term 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. In addition, 116 roughly marks the measured-move objective of the triangle breakout. Thus, given the convergence of these technical factors, we may see the USD/JPY respond to that level, at least more so than it has done around the other resistances that it has already taken out. That’s assuming we will get there in the first place, of course. In terms of support, 112.50 is the first one to watch, followed by a more significant area between 111.00 and 111.90, which had been resistance in the past.  Only if and when price moves below this area will we abandon our short-term technical bullish bias.

16-11-25-uj

Related tags: Forex USD USD/JPY trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.