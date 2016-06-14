Could stocks bounce back despite raised Brexit concerns

The rise in risk loathing is due to concerns about “Brexit” but stocks could bounce back if the Fed talks down the prospects of a July rate hike


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2016 6:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The global equity markets have endured a rough few sessions. Evidently, traders have been piling in on safe haven assets like gold and silver, yen and benchmark government bonds, causing their yields to fall to dangerously low levels. Yields on the 10-year German bunds have dropped below zero for the first time ever, while in Japan bonds with maturities up to 15 years yield zero or less. Among other things, the rise in risk loathing is due to concerns about the economic implications of a potential exit of the UK from the EU. In recent days, “Brexit” concerns have intensified with new opinion polls showing the “remain” camp’s lead narrow. Indeed, the probably of remain has fallen to just 55% from around 64% on Monday, according to betting odds from Betfair.

In addition to the Brexit vote, stocks have been dragged lower by the corresponding sell-off in the oil market amid concerns that prices may have gone too far, too fast. But the selling in the oil market has slowed down a touch ahead of the weekly US inventories reports from the API (tonight) and EIA (Wednesday). If oil prices manage to regain their poise, then so too will some commodity-linked stocks which should help to provide support to the wider markets. But oil and stock market investors will need a helping hand from the Fed on Wednesday. The US central bank has already hinted strongly that a rate rise this week will almost certainly won’t happen. If the Fed signals that a July hike is also not on the agenda then this could provide equities and oil – vis-à-vis a weaker dollar – some support.

Nasdaq 100 testing key support

Among the major US indices, the Nasdaq 100 looks the more interesting one in that it is testing a key level of support today at around 4400/10. As can be seen from the chart, this is where the 200-day moving average converges with previous resistance and the 50% retracement level. With so many technical factors converging in close proximity here, there is a possibility for a nice rebound, especially given how “oversold” the short-term charts have become: the 1 and 4 hour RSI on almost all the major indices have either moved below or neared the oversold threshold of 30.

Should the Nasdaq 100 bounce back here, traders should then watch key levels such as 4445 (support-turned-resistance meets the 50-day SMA there) and 4480 (old support and resistance) for signs of resistance and another drop.

However if the Nasdaq 100 fails to find support at around the noted 4400/10 area then it may go on to test the bullish trend line at around 4380 next, which is also where the 61.8% Fibonacci come into play. It should be noted that if support fails to hold here then a more significant correction could be on the way.

16.06.14 ndx

Related tags: Brexit Fed FOMC Nasdaq Stocks

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.