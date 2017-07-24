Could GBPUSD surge higher this week

Despite the EUR/USD’s lack of response to the PMI data, some of the euro crosses such as EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY and EUR/AUD weakened. The EUR/GBP’s move lower supported the GBP/USD.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 24, 2017 1:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Eurozone flash PMIs released this morning were mostly weaker than expected. Yet there was little reaction in the EUR/USD, which actually started to come off the lows having started the day on back foot following its sharp gains last week. The EUR/USD broke to a new 52-week high last week after the ECB gave no indications that it was worried about the strength of the single currency and suggested that the future of the QE stimulus programme will be discussed in the September meeting. Despite the EUR/USD’s lack of response to the PMI data, some of the euro crosses such as EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY and EUR/AUD weakened. The EUR/GBP’s move lower supported the GBP/USD.

The GBP/USD may now play “catch up” and follow the footsteps of the EUR/USD from last week, for as long as (1) the EUR/GBP holds or ideally moves lower and (2) the dollar remains out of favour. The cable has now spent a considerable amount of time trading on both sides of the 1.30 handle. There was very little follow-through to the downside when it broke lower last week. This suggests to me that the market probably wants to push higher as the sellers apparently do not want to commit at these levels.  

So as things stand, I am bullish and expect to see range expansion to the upside, perhaps similar to the EUR/USD price action last week. Indeed, with this almost being the last week of July, and with GBP/USD now above this month’s opening price of 1.3010 and last month’s closing price of 1.3022, it looks like we may already have seen the wick of the monthly candlestick form. Now it may be time to see range expansion and the body of monthly candle to form – similar to last month’s candle. However, if the cable ends this month below this 1.30 handle then this would invalidate the bullish idea. In the very short term, a break below last week’s low at 1.2930/35 would also be bearish.

In any case, there's plenty of key economic data coming up this week which could help accelerate the next move in the GBP/USD pair. Among others, we have UK GDP and the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, while GDP from the US will come in on Friday.

Related tags: Sterling

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.