Consumer confidence does not help GBP

On Friday, the GfK consumer confidence index fell to -31 in October, below -28 expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 26, 2020 3:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Consumer confidence does not help GBP

On Friday, the GfK consumer confidence index fell to -31 in October, below -28 expected. The Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) was posted at 53.3 for October (vs 53.1 expected).

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, GBP/USD is on the downside and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3060. The nearest support would be set at previous overlap at 1.2985 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.2955 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex GBP Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
Today 07:45 PM
Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
Today 04:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as cooling inflation lifts Fed rate cut expectations
Today 01:05 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
Today 11:00 AM
EURUSD, USDMXN Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 10:13 AM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:24 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 02:51 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD forecast boosted ahead of US CPI amid technical breakout
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.