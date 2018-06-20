Chart of the day USDJPY set to resume its potential upleg

USD/JPY set to resume its upleg holding above 109.90 key short-term support.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 21, 2018 12:31 AM
Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY (Thurs 21 Jun)



Key technical elements

  • Since its 19 June 2018 minor swing low of 109.53, the USD/JPY has started to incher and broke above the minor descending trendline resistance from 15 Jun 2018 high now turns pull-back support at 110.20. These observations suggests that the earlier anticipated “residual push down” scenario within its minor pull-back phase as per highlighted in our “Daily Global Macro Trend Bias” report yesterday has been invalidated.
  • The pair is now likely to resume its potential upleg phase within its on-going medium-term uptrend in place since 26 Mar 2018 low with its key short-term support now at 109.90 (the minor swing low area of 20 Jun 2018 & close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going recovery from 19 Jun 2018 low of 109.53 to today, 21 Jun Asian session current intraday high of 110.64.
  • Momentum readings are positive as seen from the daily and hourly RSI oscillators.
  • The next significant short-term resistance stands at 114.40/60 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 21 May 2018, upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 19 Jun 2018 low, the median line of the aforementioned medium-term ascending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 110.20

Pivot (key support): 109.90

Resistances: 110.80/90 & 114.40/60

Next support: 109.55/25 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 109.90 key short-term pivotal support holds, USD/JPY is likely to resume its potential upleg to retest the recent minor range resistance at 110.80/90 before targeting the 111.40/60 significant short-term/intermediate resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 109.90 reinstates the deeper pull-back scenario towards the key medium-term pivotal support at 109.55/25 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 26 Mar 2018 low, minor swing low area of 08 Jun 2018 & Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster).

Charts are from eSignal



