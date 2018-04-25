Chart Of The Day Risk of further minor corrective decline for CADJPY

85.10 is the key short-term resistance to watch for CAD/JPY to maintain its minor downward trajectory.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2018 7:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on CAD/JPY (Tues, 10 Apr)



Key technical elements

  • Since its low of 74.83 printed on 09 Nov 2016, the CAD/JPY has been evolving within medium-term complex range configuration. The recent rebound from the Mar 2018 low of 80.60 has stalled at a medium-term resistance of 85.75 which coincides with the former swing low area of 11 Aug 2017 before it gave way for a steep decline of 500 pips to print the Mar 2018 low of 80.60 (see daily chart).
  • Since its 85.75 high of 13 Apr 2018, the CAD/JPY has started to evolve into a minor “Expanding Wedge” configuration with its upper limit/resistance at 85.10 and lower limit/support at 83.75/60 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The aforementioned “Expanding Wedge” support also confluences with the ascending trendline from 19 Mar 2018 low and a Fibonacci cluster (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 19 Mar low to 13 Apr 2018 high & the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 13 Apr 2018 high to 21 Apr 2018 low projected from the 24 Apr 2018 minor swing high).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has started to pull-back from a significant resistance level at the overbought region coupled with the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator that has inched down from its extreme overbought level of 93% and still has room for further potential downside before it reaches its extreme oversold level of 8%. These observations suggest that short-term downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 85.10

Supports: 84.30 & 83.75/60

Next resistance: 85.75

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 85.10 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the CAD/JPY is likely to shape a further minor corrective decline within the “Expanding Wedge” configuration to retest the 84.30 minor swing low of 21 Apr 2018 before targeting the significant short-term support zone of 83.75/60.

On the other hand, a clearance above 85.10 invalidates the corrective decline scenario for a squeeze back up to retest the 85.75 medium-term resistance.

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 05:09 PM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:36 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:28 AM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.