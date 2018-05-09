Chart Of The Day Recent decline in GBPJPY showing signs of short term mean reversion rebound

Short-term mean reversion rebound in store for GBP/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 9, 2018 5:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on GBP/JPY (Wed, 09 May)



Key technical elements

  • The recent short-term downtrend of the GBP/JPY cross pair from its 13 Apr 2018 high of 153.85 has started to show signs of consolidation after a decline of 4.4% (683 pips).
  • The aforementioned decline has stalled right at the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel rom 17 Apr 2017 low now acting as a support at 147.25/147.00 and ended yesterday, 08 May U.S. session with a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern which indicates a potential bullish reversal in price action at least in the short-term (see daily chart).
  • Yesterday’s slide from a minor range top of 148.28 (swing high areas of 04/08 May 2018) seen in the European session has also managed to stall and reverser up from the minor ascending channel former resistance from 26 Apr 2018 now turns pull-back support at 147.00 (see one chart).
  •  The next significant short-term resistances stands at 149.20 and 149.90 which are defined by the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 26 Apr high to 08 May 2018 low and a minor congestion zone from 01/02 May 2018 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 147.70

Pivot (key support): 147.25/147.00

Resistances: 148.28, 149.20, 149.90 & 150.60

Next support: 145.10

Conclusion

Technical analysis suggests the GBP/USD cross pair may shaped a short-term mean reversion rebound at this juncture to retrace a portion of the losses from the on-going down move from 26 Apr 2018 high.

Therefore, as long as the 147.25/147.00 key short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 148.28 (an hourly close above it) is likely to reinforce a short-term rebound to target the near-term resistances of 149.20 and 149.90.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 147.00 sees an extension of the down move towards the next support at 145.10 (swing low of 02 Mar 2018).

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 05:09 PM
    japan_02
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:36 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:28 AM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.