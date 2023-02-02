BoE’s dovish hike leaves pound in limbo

Investors are wondering whether the BoE was done with hiking...

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 2, 2023 12:48 PM
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Bank of England has decided to conform to market expectations and hike interest rates by 50 basis points to 4.00% in a 7-2 vote, as expected. In response, the GBP/USD edged higher to 1.2390 before plunging about 100 pips from there to a fresh session low as investors wondered whether the BoE was done with hiking. But the ongoing risk-on sentiment, and the dovish-leaning FOMC yesterday, meant that the downside for GBP/USD was limited for now.

While some of the headlines released sounded hawkish, it looks like investors have decided that the hiking might be paused here, perhaps after another 25-basis point hike in the next meeting.

Specifically, the key sentence in the policy statement was that “if” there are more persistent price pressures then “further tightening will be required". The line that had previously read “it will respond forcefully” on inflation, was removed.

However, it was not immediately clear if this meant a pause in hiking and thus a pivot from the BoE, or merely a slowdown in rate hikes. More details should emerge in the press conference which is about to get underway.

The BoE said CPI has likely peaked and expect inflation to fall quickly this year. But the Bank now sees a shorter, shallower recession than previously expected. The BoE’s updated forecasts are:

GDP Growth Forecasts:

  • 2023 GDP -0.5%, one percentage point higher than -1.50% expected previously
  • 2024 GDP -0.25% vs. -1.00% last

CPI Inflation Forecasts:

  • 2023 CPI: 4.00%, down from 5.25% previously
  • 2024 CPI: 1.50%, unchanged from previous estimate

 

By the way, the two doves on the committee Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro voted for no hike. But no more MPC members joined them, which is not super dovish and as wide a split as the December meeting – hence, the cable was clinging on to 1.2280 support at the time of writing.

GBP/USD

If sentiment towards risk assets remain supported, I would expect a bullish breakout above 1.2400 resistance in the not-too-distant future.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas GBP/USD BOE Bank of England

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:21 AM
If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
Today 06:12 AM
USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch
Today 12:21 AM
Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Gold analysis: Short-term outlook remains murky despite bounce
Yesterday 03:30 PM
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nasdaq 100 Vulnerable Ahead of AI Darling Nvidia’s Results
Yesterday 02:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

china_05
If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:12 AM
    channel_03
    USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:49 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 19, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 19, 2024 01:07 PM
        Forex trading
        JPY futures near sentiment extreme, USD set to retrace? COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2024 01:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.