Blue chip earnings shrink

The FTSE is trading higher on what is left of the Sino-US trade-deal optimism but this morning’s company results did little to prop the index up.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 5, 2019 5:21 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is trading higher on what is left of the Sino-US trade-deal optimism but this morning’s company results did little to prop the index up. Shares in product testing company Intertek, Ashtead industrial equipment rental group and sports bettor GVC all slipped on evidence of shrinking profits or, in GVC’s case, a loss. Yet the FTSE is up over 0.3%, moving in the same direction as the rest of the European markets and stocks in Asia are feeding off the expected removal of trade tariffs between China and the US. 

Food stock piling and lower non-essential item sales reflect Brexit worries

Brexit is now very much part of the fabric of how consumers live and breathe. Although on the year the level of consumer spending has barely changed, it is up 0.5%, consumers have been holding back on buying non-essential items like clothes or spending on entertainment including hotel stays. However, the love of a good pint is still in play, food buying has increased and there has been more evidence of stock-piling of food and other essential items during February. 

The evidence of slowing economic growth will play a factor at the Bank of England’s next rate setting meeting but Brexit is likely to keep the rate setters’ hands tied until there is a final resolution to Britain’s divorce from Europe. 

The currency market is reflecting this caution with the pound trading barely changed against the euro and marginally weaker against the dollar. Still, sterling remains comfortably above $1.30, the unofficial no-deal Brexit marker.

Oil nudges lower on profit taking

Oil traders took some profits off the table after prices rose nearly 2% on Monday, helped by trade deal optimism and concerns that a shutdown of a Nigerian oil terminal could temporarily disrupt oil exports from this OPEC member. Brent crude prices initially dipped 0.85% but seem to have stabilized. OPEC production cuts over the last few months continue to keep Brent prices at the higher end of the $60-$70 range, at least as long as President Trump doesn’t express his dissatisfaction with higher oil prices, as he did in February.  
Related tags: Crude Oil Sterling Shares market UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.