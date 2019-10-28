Bitcoin Blasts Off But Bearish Trend Still Beckons

Bears could see the current stall at trend line resistance as an opportunity to bet against the near-term momentum...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 28, 2019 1:13 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Bitcoin Blasts Off, But Bearish Trend Still Beckons

Last week, we highlighted a Bollinger Band “Squeeze” pattern in Bitcoin, noting that “the market is poised to see a breakout and a return of volatility.”

While we were looking for a bearish continuation at the time, a major fundamental development before the weekend “flipped the script” for the entire crypto market. Xi Jinping, the President of China (a country that was previously hostile to cryptoassets), stressed that the country should “commit to accelerating the development of blockchain [the technology that underpins Bitcoin and other cryptoassets] and aim at taking the leading position in the emerging technology.” According to Xi, China will promote using blockchain technology to solve real problems in the existing financial system and is “ready” to launch its own national digital currency after five years of development.

Coming from the leader of the world’s second-largest economy, this strong endorsement of the potential for blockchain technology led to a massive rally in Bitcoin and the crypto markets more broadly. After finding support at previously-identified support in the $7300 area, Bitcoin surged nearly 40% in less than 48 hours to hit an intraday high above $10,300:

Source: Trading View, FOREX.com

Prices have since settled down in the mid-$9,000s, solidly above the late-September to mid-October range. Technically speaking, Bitcoin still remains in a textbook bearish trend off its June highs, with the general trend of lower highs and lower lows intact.

While this weekend’s fundamental news may mark a more significant turning point for the cryptocurrency, bulls who missed the initial surge may want to wait to see if prices can close above the bearish trend line and key psychological resistance in the $10,000 area before buying. Meanwhile, bears could see the current stall at trend line resistance as an opportunity to bet against the near-term momentum for a retracement back toward $9,000 or below this week.


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
Today 08:05 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Bull Flag Under Threat with Fed on Tap
Today 05:35 PM
Gold analysis: Yields slide on weak data, but FOMC poses key risk
Today 03:45 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC
Today 05:39 AM
Growing risk RBA may cut rates before the Federal Reserve
Today 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The history of money
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
      Research
      Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 19, 2023 03:30 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks, USD rise after the US labour market tightens
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 1, 2022 12:49 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.