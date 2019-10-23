Bulls Blanch with Bitcoin on the Brink of a Big Bearish Breakdown

A strong selloff from here is a distinct possibility for Bitcoin

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 23, 2019 11:21 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Bulls Blanch with Bitcoin on the Brink of a Big Bearish Breakdown

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes the stage to defend the company’s proposed Libra cryptocurrency, the rest of the cryptoasset market is taking one on the chin.

As is often the case with the nascent asset class, today’s broad-based selloff appears to have little in the way of a fundamental catalyst, but there were certainly technical signs that a big move was likely.

One effective way to identify the potential for large moves is to use a variation of the Bollinger Band indicator. Invented by John Bollinger back in 1980s, Bollinger Bands have become one of the most popular technical indicators today. For the uninitiated, Bollinger Bands consist of a moving average “center line,” with upper and lower lines set two standard deviations above and below that line. These bands create a price envelope that follows an instrument’s price up and down over time, expanding and contracting in response to the underlying market’s recent volatility.

Market volatility tends to be cyclical, meaning that markets alternate between periods of large trending movements and small rangebound trade. When the Bollinger Band Width (the distance between the upper and lower band) contracts, it creates a Bollinger Band “squeeze” setup, suggesting that the market is poised to see a breakout and a return of volatility.

In Bitcoin’s case, prices have spent the last month consolidating in a tight range, reminiscent of the sideways trade we saw from mid-August to late-September. Similarly, the Bollinger Band Width dropped to just 8%, an abnormally low level (for Bitcoin at least!). With price breaking out of its range after the prolonged contraction in volatility, a strong selloff from here is a distinct possibility:

Source: Trading View, City Index

As for the key levels to watch, the June low and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of this year’s rally converge in the $7200-$7400 area, so bulls do have a clear area to make their stand. If that potential support area is broken, Bitcoin could quickly fall toward $6,000, likely dragging the broader cryptoasset market down with it.


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD: Breaking key levels with momentum ahead of non-farm payrolls
Today 12:33 AM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
Yesterday 03:34 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
Yesterday 02:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The history of money
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
      Research
      Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 19, 2023 03:30 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks, USD rise after the US labour market tightens
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 1, 2022 12:49 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.