Big miss as US Q1 GDP turns negative; EUR/USD

The headline print was -1.4% QoQ vs an expectation of +1.1% QoQ and a Q4 2021 reading of +6.9% QoQ!

April 28, 2022 4:13 PM
USA flag

Although a backwards looking number, the advanced look at Q1 GDP definitely raised some eyebrows.  The headline print was -1.4% QoQ vs an expectation of +1.1% QoQ and a Q4 2021 reading of +6.9% QoQ!  In addition, the Advanced GDP deflator, which is the inflation component of GDP, rose by 8% QoQ vs 7.3% QoQ expected and 7.1% QoQ in Q4 2021.  Most of the miss in the headline print was due to the record US trade deficit and a decline in inventories, even though consumer spending was strong.  In addition, it should also be noted that the Advanced Core PCE for Q1 was 5.2% QoQ vs 5.4% QoQ expected and 5% QoQ in Q4 2021.  Although the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation was lower than expected, it was still higher than that of Q4 2021.

The initial move for the DXY upon the release was to pull back.   However, with the DXY trading to 20-year highs today, the pullback may be bought into.

20220428 dxy 15 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, the US Dollar Index has gone parabolic as month end approaches.  The next horizontal resistance levels aren’t until 105.41 and 109.77, which date to 2002.  First support isn’t until 101.04, followed by the April 21st lows and the top, upward sloping trendline of the recent channel near 99.82.  Below there, price can fall to the 50 Day Moving Average at 99.02.

20220428 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As a result of the strong US Dollar, EUR/USD has reached its lowest level since January 2017.  The next support level isn’t until 1.0340, which is the lows of January 2017, and then the psychological round number support level at 1.0000.  First resistance is at the previous March 2020 support level of 1.0636, then then horizontal resistance and the bottom downward sloping trendline of the recent channel near 1.0761.

20220428 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The Q1 Advanced GDP print was weaker than expected.  However, as the number is backwards looking, it may not have that much affect on the US Dollar as it continues in parabolic fashion.  Watch tomorrows Core PCE to get a better sense of where the DXY and EUR/USD may be headed after month end.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas DXY EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM
AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
Today 12:14 AM
USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
Yesterday 11:29 PM
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:38 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
Yesterday 11:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:54 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:14 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:29 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        GBP/AUD stretched and nearing known reversal area
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 06:01 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.