Bears to send euro sub 112

Bearish factors continue to stack up against the euro.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 8, 2019 11:03 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Bearish factors continue to stack up against the euro. Weak German industrial production comes following last week’s softer German factory orders. Data is clearly showing the damaging impact that Brexit, the ongoing US – Sino trade dispute and fears over a global downturn are having on the manufacturing sector in Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

Whilst the eurozone consumer had been underpinning the bloc’s economy, for how much longer this will continue is dubious. Last week eurozone retail sales were short of expectations raising questions as to whether the weakness in the manufacturing sector is now seeping deeper into the economy.  Investor confidence dropped to -5.8 in July, well short of 0.2 increase forecast. Fears are growing that a German recession is looming.

ECB member Benoit Couere added to the negative sentiment towards the euro, saying that accommodative monetary policy is needed more than ever.
As more dovish sounds come from the ECB the euro could struggle to gain ground, particularly versus the dollar, as rate cut expectations ease stateside.

Dollar holds onto NFP gains
The dollar has held onto gains from the end of last week following the much better than forecast headline non-farm payroll figure. With 224k jobs created in June, well ahead of 164k expected. The strong number has made investors question the likelihood of a deep rate cut by the Fed in July. As investors push back on rate cut expectations the dollar has strengthened. 

Investors will now look ahead to an appearance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in front of the House Financial Services Panel for further clues as to the next steps by the Fed. The Fed will almost certainly want to wait for more data before acting after the NFP surprise, but this could be the week when Fed Chair Powell guides the markets ti the direction of their intentions.

EUR/USD Levels to watch:
EUR/USD hit an intraday high of $1.1235. It has since swung lower. Trading below its 50, 100, 200 sma on the 4 hour chart, showing bearish momentum. Support can be seen at $1.1180, prior to $1.1140 and $1.1105. On the upside, resistance is seen at $1.1270, $1.1320 before $1.1350.


Related tags: Euro USD Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
Yesterday 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
Yesterday 01:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: PMI Volatility and Weekly Close
Yesterday 12:44 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD outlook undermined as US dollar extends rise – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
Yesterday 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 3, 2024 12:52 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Toward Support at Yearly Low
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    April 2, 2024 03:02 PM
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 15, 2024 07:29 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Show Up to Ring in the New Year
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 4, 2024 07:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.